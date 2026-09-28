Everton stance revealed as Bayern Munich plot ‘surprise’ Jordan Pickford transfer

Jordan Pickford is being linked with a sensational move to Bayern Munich, and TEAMtalk can reveal Everton’s and the England international’s stance on his future.

The 32-year-old has undoubtedly been one of the Toffees’ most important players in the Premier League era, and there is a strong argument to say they would have been relegated without his heroics.

Pickford has been linked with a host of top sides throughout his nine-year spell with Everton, particularly in the past few years when he has established himself as one of the best keepers in Europe.

Now, according to journalist Alan Nixon, as cited by GiveMeSport, Bayern are eyeing a ‘surprise’ move for Pickford in 2027. The German giants are said to be preparing for life after Manuel Neuer, with the 40-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of this season.

Bayern have reportedly identified Pickford as a replacement, with Vincent Kompany personally ‘gathering reports’ about the Everton star from ‘people he knows’.

Interestingly, Nixon claims Pickford is now the preferred target for Bayern ahead of Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen – another player they considered seriously previously.

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Everton maintain Pickford stance amid Bayern Munich links

If Bayern are plotting a move for Pickford, as reports suggest, they will face significant obstacles to luring him from Everton, TEAMtalk understands.

The shot-stopper signed a new contract with Everton in October last year. The deal runs until 2029, and Everton continue to view Pickford as a vital player for the present and future.

As we have previously reported, Pickford is happy, his family are settled on Merseyside, and he has a fantastic relationship with supporters.

That has all contributed to him staying with Everton for as long as he has.

“Everton is a really special club to me. Coming from Sunderland as a young lad and growing into a man here, it’s been a special time for me and my family,” Pickford said after penning his new deal.

“I think the dark days are behind us and it’s about building that momentum as a team and the club now.”

He has never agitated for a transfer even in the club’s darkest periods which saw Everton hit with points deductions and come close to being relegated.

A switch to Bayern for the final years of his career could prove tempting, but so far there have been zero indications that he wants to leave.

Everton’s not-for-sale stance remains the same, and it would take a significant bid for them to change their minds.

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