Jose Mourinho to Everton: Report claims Special One is a ‘strong option’ to replace Sean Dyche

Everton’s soon-to-be new owners The Friedkin Group, who also own AS Roma, are considering replacing Sean Dyche when they take over the club and Jose Mourinho is a ‘strong option’, per reports.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Toffees continue to back Dyche and have no immediate plans to sack him, but that could change if results don’t improve.

If all goes smoothly, TFG are expected to take charge of Everton by the end of December and are planning a full review of the operational running of the Merseyside club.

The manager will be one of the many things examined in the review. Everton have got off to a poor start this term and have won just one of their six Premier League games so far, leading to speculation that Dyche could be sacked.

According to Football Insider, Dan Friedkin, the chairman of TFG, has ‘told his inner circle that he does not regard Dyche as a viable long-term manager of the club and the right manager to lead them out at the new stadium,’ which Everton will play at from the start of next season.

Dyche’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season and Everton are not expected to decide on whether to offer him a new deal until after the takeover is completed.

The report claims that Mourinho, who spent three years at Roma between 2021 and 2024, is a ‘strong option’ to become the Toffees’ next manager and the fact that he only joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce over the summer ‘doesn’t rule him out.’

Jose Mourinho very unlikely to join Everton – sources

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that TFG may well consider replacing Dyche ahead of next season, but we believe the links with Mourinho to be well wide of the mark.

TFG sacked Mourinho as Roma manager in January this year following a poor string of results that left them in ninth place in the table, but it’s fair to say that the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss felt it was unjustified.

Mourinho had guided Roma to winning the Europa Conference League just two years previously, before taking them to the Europa League final the following year.

Writing as an ambassador for Football.com, Mourinho described TFG’s decision to sack him as ‘unfair’ – pointing to a strained relationship with the Roma ownership.

This makes it very unlikely that TFG would choose to appoint Mourinho as Everton manager and raises questions over whether he would want to work under them again.

One manager who TFG do have a positive relationship with, though, is former Chelsea and Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri, who they considered appointing at Roma before Mourinho joined in 2021.

Sarri is a more realistic option and TEAMtalk understands that informal talks have taken place between him and TFG over taking the Everton job.

For now, though, Everton have zero plans to part company with Dyche and believe results will improve as the season goes on. Whether his contract will be extended beyond this season, however, is another question entirely.

Everton keen to agree new Dominic Calvert-Lewin contract

Meanwhile, Everton are determined to keep their best players at Goodison Park and that includes striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is out of contract next summer.

Contrary to reports, we understand that Everton haven’t given up on tying Calvert-Lewin down to a new deal and have offered him a significant salary increase.

Newcastle and clubs around Europe are interested in the England striker, who could be available for a cut-price fee in January or on a free transfer next summer, as things stand.

But Everton haven’t given up on Calvert-Lewin penning fresh terms before January. The 27-year-old maintains a positive relationship with the club and isn’t actively pushing for a departure.

Centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite remains a target for Manchester United and they are reportedly considering a new bid for him in 2025 after seeing three rejected over the summer.

But reports suggest that Everton’s rivals Liverpool are also interested in Branthwaite and are considering a move for him in January.

We understand that the Toffees’ position on selling Branthwaite hasn’t changed. They won’t accept less than £75m for him and are extremely unlikely to let him leave in January for any price.

