Everton launch emergency Joshua Zirkzee bid as Folarin Balogun medical issues emerge

Everton are at risk of being left with just one recognised striker as Monaco star Folarin Balogun has reportedly ‘failed’ his medical, with Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee emerging as a last-ditch alternative option.

The Toffees agreed a deal worth around £40million to sign United States international Balogun, who they had identified as their ideal replacement for Beto.

Beto’s sale to Fiorentina for £15.4million has been officially confirmed, leaving Everton with just Thierno Barry as their only natural striker as things stand.

Everton had agreed personal terms with Balogun, and everything pointed towards the transfer being completed well ahead of the deadline.

However, a potential twist has since emerged, with journalist Fabrice Hawkins reporting that Balogun has failed medical tests ahead of formalising his Everton switch.

“Folarin Balogun has failed his medical with Everton. The deal could collapse despite Monaco and Everton having reached a full agreement,” Hawkins posted on X.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Everton are still working on a deal for Balogun, so the transfer may not be completely dead just yet. If it were to collapse, it would leave David Moyes’ side severely lacking striker options.

Everton make late offer for Joshua Zirkzee

Everton look set to switch their attention to Zirkzee should their move for Balogun fall through.

Sky Sports have confirmed that Everton are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Zirkzee – potentially on loan – as an emergency back-up option to Balogun.

That has also been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, though the decision over Zirkzee’s future ultimately lies with Man Utd.

“Everton have called Manchester United for Joshua Zirkzee in case Folarin Balogun deal collapses,” Romano posted on X.

“Decision up to United as they rejected approaches from Italy in last 48h. Everton are in contact also with his camp, as @alanmyersmedia

reported.”

It will be a crucial couple of hours for Everton as, clearly, they cannot move forward having just one senior striker to call upon.