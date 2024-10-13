Juventus zero in on two top Everton attackers in surprise Turin transfer raid

Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing two different Everton forwards, according to two separate reports from Italian media outlets.

Juve sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is looking to provide Thiago Motta with a back-up to Dusan Vlahovic, who is the club’s only available No.9 due to Arkadiusz Milik being sidelined indefinitely.

The Turin giants spent heavily over the summer to improve new boss Motta’s squad, a decision that has so far seen them start the new season unbeaten.

And while any new permanent additions are likely to have to wait until next summer, it’s reported that Juventus are keen to land another striker and a centre-back on loan in January.

That’s where Everton come in when it comes to their striker hunt, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that former Udinese striker Beto is an option that is enticing the Bianconeri recruitment team.

The Brazilian is currently out of favour under Sean Dyche having failed to make the starting XI in the Premier League so far this season, and he could potentially be made available in the new year.

Juventus also appreciate the fact that he is already familiar with Serie A, having hit double figures in the league during both of his two seasons with Udinese, while Roma are also keen on the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport also claims that Toffees stalwart Dominic Calvert-Lewin is another potential option for Juve ahead of the summer transfer window. His contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Everton still hopeful over Calvert-Lewin stay

Despite growing rumours that the major Newcastle target could opt to walk away from the club at the end of the season, TT can confirm that Everton are still pursuing contract talks in the hope that Calvert-Lewin will stay.

After playing 39 games last season, the most he’s managed since 2020/21, Calvert-Lewin has started the new campaign looking fit and strong and has notched twice in his seven outings so far.

Dyche did speak about Calvert-Lewin’s future during the closing weeks of the summer transfer window, as Everton continue to struggle with PSR concerns.

Indeed, there was a chance the forward could have been sold then, with Dyche admitting in August: “Any offer of a certain level would have to be still looked at by the club. We are in a better position because of player trading and how much we have lowered the wages but it is not solved. Therefore there would still be a moment where the big people at the club get a phone call and then it is down to them.”

Thankfully for Everton that did not happen, but it’s looking more and more likely that Calvert-Lewin will end up walking away for nothing come next summer.

Latest Everton transfer news

Everton have been linked with a move with Red Star Belgrade star Silas Katompa Mvumpa but TEAMtalk understands that the Toffees are not pursuing the winger.

The Goodison Park outfit were linked with several wingers over the summer, such as Jaden Philogene and Ernest Nuamah, but ultimately didn’t seal deals for the duo. They did strengthen in wide areas by signing Jack Harrison (loan), Jesper Lindstrom (loan) and Iliman Ndiaye (£17m) but reports suggest that they want more reinforcements in that area.

However, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Everton are not interested in Silas and won’t be pursuing a move for him in January.

Meanwhile, The Friedkin Group, who also own AS Roma, are considering replacing Sean Dyche when they take over the club and Jose Mourinho is a ‘strong option’, per reports.

