TEAMtalk understands that Kellen Fisher, the versatile Norwich City defender, is firmly on the radar of a host of Premier League clubs after a standout campaign in the Championship, with Everton among his suitors.

The 21-year-old right-back – who is equally comfortable on the left – has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Carrow Road, impressing scouts with his consistency, athleticism, and tactical intelligence.

Fisher’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with sources confirming that Everton are keen, but they are far from alone.

Along with the Toffees, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle, Brentford, Brighton, and Fulham have all watched him closely in recent weeks as they assess his readiness for a step up to the Premier League.

Fisher’s ability to operate on both flanks, combined with his composure on the ball and willingness to join the attack, has made him one of the most sought-after young defenders outside the top flight.

Fisher’s versatility is a major asset, allowing him to operate effectively on both flanks. He reads the game well, often intercepting passes and positioning himself to break up attacks before they develop.

Known for his commitment and focus, Fisher is relentless in his pressing and rarely switches off, making him a reliable performer over 90 minutes.

Everton could replace sidelined star with Fisher

With Norwich languishing in mid-table in the Championship and still under threat of relegation, the club faces a battle to keep hold of their rising star as the summer transfer window approaches.

Sources confirm that Everton considered a move for Fisher in January, when David Moyes was keen to bring in a new right-back.

Fisher’s arrival would have seen Nathan Patterson leave the club, as Sevilla were pushing to sign the Scotsman on loan, and the player was ready to take on a new challenge.

Patterson’s future is likely to be a hot topic once again this summer, after he has failed to force his way into Moyes’ side, despite performing fairly well this season when handed rare opportunities.

Fisher could be brought in to potentially replace Patterson, who has started just three Premier League games this term.

The youngster could be a solution in what has been a problem position for Everton for years, with Jake O’Brien, naturally a centre-back, being their main man in the role this season.

But Everton must move decisively to win the race, with, as mentioned, six Premier League rivals also keeping tabs on Fisher’s situation.

He is contracted at Carrow Road until 2028, but Norwich could find it difficult to turn down sizeable offers for the dynamic full-back this summer.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

