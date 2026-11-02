Everton leading race to sign striker nephew of Premier League icon who will cost just £6m – Exclusive

Minnesota United striker Kelvin Yeboah has emerged as a serious target for European clubs this winter, with sources understanding that Everton are leading the Premier League pursuit, though one of the biggest clubs in Portugal will also pose a serious threat to the Toffees’ ambitions.

The Ghana-born forward is the nephew of explosive Leeds United icon Tony, the scorer of many a famous goal during his two-year stint in England with the West Yorkshire outfit.

Now, though, his nephew is making his own tracks in the game, with his electric form bringing him onto the Toffees’ radar.

Eligible to represent Italy at senior level after featuring for their Under-21s, Yeboah has enjoyed an outstanding season in the MLS.

His 18 league goals have placed him among the division’s leading scorers, behind only Lionel Messi and a handful of others. With his contract at Minnesota running until December 2027 and his market value a meagre £6 million (€7.1m, $8m), clubs view a January move as realistic.

Everton are expected to make signing a centre-forward a clear priority when the winter window opens.

David Moyes’ side were left short of natural options after missing out on Folarin Balogun in the summer, leaving Thierno Barry as the only specialist striker.

As a result, sources understand that the Toffees have monitored Yeboah closely and are understood to view him as a strong fit for their attacking needs. Bids are anticipated from Europe in January as they look to strengthen their forward line for the second half of the season.

Despite that strong interest, they are far from the only side keen…

DON’T MISS: Shock Everton links with £34m Tottenham star debunked as two January transfer priorities emerge

Everton face strong competition for Kelvin Yeboah

Per our sources, Sporting Lisbon have also been making frequent checks on the player.

The Portuguese club, regularly active in the transfer market for attacking talent capable of contributing in both domestic and European competition, are among those tracking his progress. Their interest adds further competition for a forward who has already proven himself across several European leagues earlier in his career.

After youth spells at West Ham and time in Italy, he broke through in Austria with WSG Tirol and then Sturm Graz, where he scored 17 league goals in 34 appearances.

MORE EVERTON NEWS ON TEAMTALK

* Everton learn what it’ll take to sign Marcus Rashford in January as Man Utd open doors

* Everton leading contender to sign France international striker – Exclusive

A move to Genoa in Serie A followed, though he struggled for regular minutes and spent time on loan at Augsburg, Montpellier and Standard Liège. His switch to MLS has revived his reputation and put him again on the radar of European clubs, having recorded an impressive 22 goals in 52 appearances.

With multiple Premier League and European clubs monitoring the situation, and both Everton and Sporting Lisbon among those interested, Yeboah is expected to be a name in the headlines come the January window.