Everton have announced the appointment of Kevin Thelwell as their new director of football, with the 48-year-old coming in to replace Marcel Brands.

Dutchman Brands left his role at Goodison Park in early December. It came after hefty criticism of the chief’s transfer strategy, with several of his signings failing to reach their potential over the years.

Brands had also been confronted by angry supporters following the 4-1 home defeat to local rivals Liverpool.

Reports soon put former Tottenham man Steven Hitchen in the mix to become Brands’ successor, but the Toffees have gone for Thelwell instead.

The former Wolves chief has left his role at New York Red Bulls to return to the Premier League. He will be in charge of all footballing aspects at Everton, including scouting, academy and team analysis.

Thelwell is also tasked with helping manager Frank Lampard as the Toffees aim to get back into Europe.

Kevin Thelwell ‘so pleased’ to join

Following the appointment, Thelwell said: “I’m so pleased to be joining Everton and to have the opportunity to play a part in the club’s ambitious journey. I’m greatly looking forward to working with Frank and the players and to helping the owner and board achieve their long-term footballing objectives.

“The owner, the chairman and the CEO all presented compelling reasons for me to join. I am really excited to have the opportunity to work with them all and to move Everton forward. I can’t get wait to get started.”

Thelwell spent 12 years at Wolves, including four as their sporting director from 2016 to 2020. During that time, Wanderers signed the likes of Ruben Neves, Adama Traore and Diogo Jota.

He left Molineux in February 2020 after receiving an approach from New York Red Bulls. Thelwell led the American team to the MLS play-offs during his first season at the Red Bull Arena.

Donny van de Beek reveals ‘difficult’ spell

Meanwhile, Everton loan star Donny van de Beek has recounted a ‘special’ reaction, and revealed happiness at finding his feet following a ‘difficult’ Manchester United period.

“It was difficult when we came to England,” he told evertonfc.com.

“There were no fans in the stadiums, our family couldn’t visit us, everything was closed, so we couldn’t go out.”

However, his start at Everton was very different, and van de Beek is relishing his time there. The warm reaction he got from fans is something he was very fond of.

“That was so special, I didn’t expect it,” he said.

“I always try my best and it feels good when you know the supporters are behind you.”

