Serie A title-chasers Atalanta are reportedly interested in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose contract with the Toffees expires next summer.

The Toffees are keen to tie Calvert-Lewin down to an extension but are yet to make any progress in talks, with a departure now looking likely.

Calvert-Lewin has scored just two goals in the Premier League this season and is currently sidelined with an injury, so isn’t expected to be available for David Moyes’ first game back in charge of Everton on Wednesday, when they face Aston Villa at home.

Despite the 27-year-old’s poor form, a number of sides are interested in signing Calvert-Lewin. As we’ve previously reported, West Ham, Newcastle and Bournemouth are keeping a close eye on his situation. Calvert-Lewin is also free to hold pre-contract talks with foreign clubs ahead of a free transfer next summer and some Italian clubs are keen to strike an agreement with him.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Atalanta ‘want to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for their title charge.’

Atalanta are currently third in the Serie A table, two points behind leaders Napoli. It’s claimed they have ‘sent representative to Merseyside to push for the move and attempt to sign him with a pre-contract arrangement.’

The report states Atalanta ‘could get him tied up for next term — but even sign him now if the Toffees play ball.’

Newcastle ‘waiting’ for Calvert-Lewin deal

Nixon adds in his report that Newcastle are ‘waiting’ to sign Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer at the end of the season. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Magpies remain keen on the forward after coming close to signing him last summer.

TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed earlier this week that Bournemouth are considering a swoop for Calvert-Lewin after injuries to Enes Unal and Evanilson.

As we’ve previously reported, West Ham also have Calvert-Lewin on their radar and they could consider a January bid for him after Niclas Fullkrug picked up an injury that’ll keep him out for three months.

Everton are reluctant to allow Calvert-Lewin to leave mid-season as they’re currently in a relegation battle and have limited options up front.

As mentioned, the England international is currently injured and it’s unclear how long he’ll be out for. Armando Broja picked up what appeared to be a serious injury last week, while youngster Youssef Chermiti is out for several weeks with an injury, too.

Beto is Everton’s only fit striker as things stand and he’s been heavily linked with moves away from the Toffees recently, with Torino reportedly interested in him.

Everton, however, have limited wiggle room in regards to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) to make new signings, so they could reluctantly consider selling Calvert-Lewin if Atalanta submit a suitable offer for him.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Atalanta do submit a bid for Calvert-Lewin this month and also, whether his stance on Everton changes now that Moyes has been re-appointed manager.

IN FOCUS: Calvert-Lewin’s disappointing season so far