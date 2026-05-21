Everton are showing interest in signing Kieran Trippier on a free transfer this summer, and TEAMtalk can reveal that the Toffees have reached out to the player’s representatives and spoken about a potential deal.

The England international full-back is set to become available after his contract with Newcastle United expires at the end of the season, and the 35-year-old is now assessing several potential next steps.

Sources indicate Everton are among the clubs exploring a deal, with David Moyes keen to strengthen the full-back areas ahead of the new campaign.

Seamus Coleman, 37, has confirmed that he will not play for Everton beyond this season. There is also uncertainty surrounding Vitaliy Mykolenko’s long-term future, even though Everton are set to trigger a one-year extension clause in his contract, which will extend his deal to summer 2027.

Trippier, who has become a fan favourite during his time at St James’ Park, is still regarded as a player capable of performing at a high level, with experience, leadership and quality delivery from wide areas seen as major assets.

For Everton, the opportunity to bring in a proven Premier League performer without a transfer fee represents an attractive and low-risk option.

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Another Everton exit on the cards

However, the Toffees do face competition for Trippier.

Wolves, who have been relegated to the Championship, are understood to be keen, with Rob Edwards viewing Trippier as an ideal fit to add experience and tactical flexibility.

In addition, a move abroad has not been ruled out, with the former Atletico Madrid defender open to returning overseas should the right opportunity arise.

While no decision is imminent, Everton’s interest is genuine and the situation is one to watch closely as Moyes looks to reshape the squad ahead of a pivotal summer.

As we revealed earlier this week, the Toffees also retain interest in Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza – another defender who’s set to be available on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old can play as a right-back, left-back, centre-back and even in midfield, and that versatility is something that appeals to Everton.

It’s also worth noting that Nathan Patterson could leave Everton as well as Coleman this summer, as he has failed to force his way into Moyes’ plans.

A double right-back exit would likely mean Everton look to bring in two new players in that position.

Trippier and Mingueza are both on their radar, though more targets are likely to emerge as we edge towards the transfer window opening.

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