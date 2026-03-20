Manchester United have been linked with a move for Everton star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and well-placed sources have revealed to TEAMtalk the likelihood of a summer deal being agreed.

The 27-year-old midfielder signed for Everton from Chelsea in a deal worth around £28million (including add-ons) last summer, and he has played a vital role in the Toffees’ rise under David Moyes.

Dewsbury-Hall has notched six goals and five assists in 23 Premier League appearances this term, and is a key reason why Everton sit eighth in the table as things stand, firmly in the hunt for European qualification.

Now, a report from Sportsboom has claimed that Man Utd and Aston Villa are considering moves for Dewsbury-Hall, with the clubs said to be ‘feeling out’ the situation.

It is suggested that a bid of £45million to £50million could ‘test the club’s resolve and shake the negotiating table’, even though Moyes sees him as ‘unsellable.’

After checking in with sources on the situation, we have been informed that Dewsbury-Hall is not for sale at any price. He is viewed as a crucial player for Everton’s present and future. He’s also on a long-term contract until 2030, so Everton are under absolutely zero pressure to sell their playmaker.

The club’s owners, The Friedkin Group, are preparing for an ambitious summer and are willing to invest in new additions. The Toffees’ hierarchy are aligned in their aim to add to the squad, while keeping hold of players they feel can help achieve their ambitious aims.

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Everton sources kibosh exit rumours

While it may be true that Dewsbury-Hall’s impressive form has captured the attention of other clubs, his future lies in Everton’s hands.

We are also told, though, that the player himself is more than happy with the Merseyside giants.

In an interview with the official Everton website last month, Dewsbury-Hall said that he has immediately fallen in “love being an Everton player.”

“I love it,” he continued. “It’s probably exceeded my expectations, to be honest. [The fans have] been unreal since the day I got here and it’s just nice when you can repay them with that.”

Everton boss Moyes has always spoken incredibly highly of Dewsbury-Hall, too, and recently described how desperate he was for the club to sign him last summer.

“He’s played really well and made a huge difference… he has made a more of a difference than anybody.

“When we was signing him I was saying ‘Get him, get him, get him.’ He’s a very good footballer, I would have thought he wouldn’t be a million miles off the group of England players.

Dewsbury-Hall’s teammate, James Garner, received his first call-up to the England senior squad earlier today, and he will hope to do the same ahead of the World Cup this year.

However, Dewsbury-Hall’s full focus, for now, will be on putting in another good performance against former club Chelsea on Saturday.

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