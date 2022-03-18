Lampard fumes at ‘big loss’ that marred Everton win; hails struggling star’s big influence

Frank Lampard denounced the “bad decision” that marred Everton’s dramatic late victory over Newcastle, and revealed who had a big influence in the build-up to that match.

The Toffees went into Thursday night’s game with Newcastle in dire need of three points. The Goodison Park crowd were in full voice throughout the contest, and played their part in spurring Everton on to a dramatic late victory.

Indeed, neat interplay between Alex Iwobi and Dominic Calvert-Lewin crafted a shooting opportunity for the winger. Iwobi took his opportunity well, firing past Martin Dubravka to send the home crowd into raptures.

In the wild celebrations that ensued, manager Lampard broke his left hand.

Providing an update during his Friday press conference, Lampard allayed any fears he’ll need time off.

“It’s alright,” said the Toffees boss. “It’s a bit swollen and achy. Three points were more important.”

Any chance of a late victory looked to have gone after Everton were reduced to 10 men. Allan cut down Allan Saint-Maximin in a challenge that was initially reprimanded with a yellow card.

However, after being advised to view the tackle a second time by VAR, referee Craig Pawson upgraded the yellow to red.

Lampard was adamant the challenge did not warrant a red card – and subsequent three-game suspension for his midfielder. A day later, Lampard remained just as convinced.

“We had a really bad decision against us that we got an apology for,” said Lampard when referencing a poor refereeing decision during their defeat to Man City earlier this month.

“This one, there’s no need for an apology – there should be an understanding there was no need to give a red card.

“It’s a big loss for us. Was it enough to warrant a red card? Absolutely not.”

Lampard on Goodison atmosphere

On the raucous atmosphere the Goodison faithful generated, Lampard added: “We’ve been good at Goodison, maybe sometimes the edge has been taken off that with our away form.

“I think we’ve approached it well, the fans and the players together have been really positive.

“The fans are hugely behind us, but they need to see things they relate to. Is that an Anthony Gordon tackle in the first half? Most certainly. Is it built sometimes on playing good balls from back to front? Yes it is.”

Regarding the resilience his side showed under the heaviest of pressure, Lampard picked out Seamus Coleman as an “influential” figure in the build-up.

The Irishman has struggled on the pitch this season, though he is clearly benefitting the team off it.

“They’re the same group of lads,” added Lampard. “What has changed, only players and people can change it. Seamus was really influential in the build-up. Maybe that was a bit of a difference for us.”

Everton travel to London to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter finals this weekend.

Despite coming off a potentially season-defining victory against Newcastle, Lampard is under no illusion beating the Eagles will be a difficult task.

Lampard concluded: “It’s a real big challenge. They have recruited brilliantly, well-coached and have a lot of threats. It is an opportunity to get to Wembley.

“I don’t think a win changes the story. I had a version of what a plan for Palace would look like before, and we’re on a similar line.”

