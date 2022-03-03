Lampard explains what held Everton back against Boreham Wood; hails Rondon – ‘I see it in training’

Frank Lampard pointed to a lack of tempo when in possession as to why Boreham Wood held out for so long, and hailed two-goal Salomon Rondon.

Everton secured safe passage to the quarter final stage of the FA Cup on Thursday night. The Toffees squared off against fifth tier opposition in the form of Boreham Wood. While that presented Lampard’s side with the easiest route through the fifth round, it also served up the biggest potential banana skin.

Boreham Wood kept the scores goalless in the first half, but Everton always looked the likelier to break the deadlock when controlling vast swathes of possession.

Salomon Rondon finally gave the hosts the lead in the 57th minute when sweeping home from close range after nipping in ahead of his marker.

Boreham Wood kept within striking distance as the match wore on, but any lingering Everton nerves were put to bed when Rondon grabbed his second with five minutes remaining.

Everton’s reward is a trip down south to face Crystal Palace in the quarter finals. The draw in full can be seen here.

“We were too slow” – Lampard

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Lampard said: “Clean sheet but we were too slow in the first half and Boreham Wood were organised, we did not give them enough problems.

“Second half we were more urgent, a brighter performance and we created a lot. You need that goal to give you comfort in a game like this and when we got it, it was comfortable. All credit to them, they made it tough for us. It was a big night for them but we got the job done.

“There are lots of factors, it was a huge, huge night for them, well deserved and they had a massive support that travelled up.

“It was the game of their life for some of the players and they gave it their all. They are well coached, well organised and are no fools.

“If you don’t score early, there may be nerves around the ground and I understand that. Fair play to them, I wish them well going forward.

“We train at a level and play at a level in the Premier League which you have to make that count. In the first half we didn’t, we made it easy for them but when we raised the level and moved the ball quicker, you can see spaces open up and created from that.”

Lampard on Rondon, Palace draw

On Salomon Rondon’s performance after the Venezuelan bagged a vital brace, Lampard said: “Pleased for him.

“Since I came here he has not been a starter for me but when you call on him he has qualities. I see it in training.

“He was patient with his chances and comes in and scores two goals, you need goalscorers on your team, with the position we are in in the league.”

On quarter final opponents Palace, Lampard concluded: “It is a really tough match, you want a home draw.

“You have to focus in the league in the meantime. You have to believe for the fans and players to make a trip to Wembley if we get past Palace.”

