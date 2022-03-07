‘No magic formula’ as Frank Lampard questions work ethic following Everton humiliation

Frank Lampard admits there is no magic formula to solve Everton’s current woes and that only hard work will get them out of trouble.

Tottenham increased Everton’s growing relegation fears and maintained their own top-four aspirations as Lampard’s side were outclassed and humiliated in north London.

Spurs ran riot on an embarrassing night for Lampard and his players, who have genuine doubts about their ability to maintain their Premier League status.

Toffees defender Michael Keane set the tone for the night by firing Ryan Sessegnon’s into his own net after 14 minutes while goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was at fault for Son Heung-min’s second three minutes later.

Matt Doherty set Harry Kane free to put the game out of sight eight minutes before half-time, while any slim hopes of an Everton revival were snuffed out when substitute Sergio Reguilon scored with his first touch at the far post just after the restart.

As Everton simply fell to pieces, Kane added the fifth after 55 minutes, meeting Doherty’s perfect cross with a well-executed left-footed volley.

Everton are just one point and one place above the relegation zone with a game in hand on Burnley below them.

And speaking after the game, Lampard told Sky Sports that he is under no illusions about what is ahead of him.

He said: “Mistakes. Crucial mistakes [cost us], allowing their strengths. We were comfortable for 15 or 20 minutes. Individual errors led to goals which took the game away from us. It’s difficult when you’re 2-0 or 3-0 down.

🗣 “Before I came in there were issues, which are becoming more clear to me every day” Frank Lampard was not happy following Everton’s 5-0 defeat to #THFC ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wzr8NTgoOO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 7, 2022

“You can point out the strengths of Spurs’ team. When you know what’s coming and fall foul of it, that’s the most disappointing thing.

“The reaction was not good enough. It was the reaction of a team used to losing away from home. We need to sort it out.

No magic formula to turn Everton around

“The psychological side is one [element]. Football is about being resilient. The only way to turn that round is to work hard. Then it’ll turn. It doesn’t come from magic, it comes from work.

“Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] is still striving for full match fitness. We need him in the team and don’t have time to feed him in. Anthony Gordon was our standout player because of his attitude and quality. Some other performances were not up to scratch. I won’t name names. Today the team issue was we weren’t good enough.

“Up and down [form] and that’s not a good thing. Losing 5-0 is the same, three points not gained away from home. Teams around us are also losing games. We’re in a similar position to when I got here.

“[What he said after the game] needs to stay in the dressing room. Some things need reflection and a bit of time. Some things need to be said straight away. But it’s a good group. We have to hold our hands up to them [fans] and saw it wasn’t good enough.

“13 games left, that’s a couple more than some other teams. I could tell there was a fear of relegation when I came in. 13 games is a lot of points, a lot of football. I looked at it, the results before I came in, some of the base stats don’t lie. They don’t change overnight. At Goodison we’ve been really good and away from home we haven’t. This challenge isn’t bigger than I expected, I knew it would be.”

