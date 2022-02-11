Frank Lampard urged patience over the bulk of the new Everton signings and suggested many of them may take time before making a notable impact.

Everton wheeled and dealed in January, making additions at full-back, central midfield and out wide. Given their current league position (16th), Toffees fans will be hoping for an immediate impact from many of their new faces.

Indeed, the teams below Everton have begun to find their feet. Newcastle’s spirits are high after splashing the cash in January. Norwich and Watford have already shown noticeable improvement under new managers Dean Smith and Roy Hodgson respectively.

However, speaking in his Friday press conference (via the Liverpool Echo), Lampard took a cautious approach when quizzed on his new stars.

On Dele Alli first, Lampard admitted: “We need to work and it’s for me to find the right time to bring him in.

“We shouldn’t expect instant reactions from a player who hasn’t played that much. He wants to be a big player for us going forward.”

Everton have “duty” to protect Nathan Patterson

Right-back Seamus Coleman has laboured throughout much of the campaign. He was given the unenviable task of containing Allan Saint Maximin on Wednesday, but was powerless to stop the vibrant Frenchman romping to a man of the match display.

Everton signed a right-back last month in the form of ex-Rangers star Nathan Patterson. However, Lampard spoke of “duty” when admitting it’ll be difficult finding the right time to blood him.

“I’ve been impressed with Nathan,” said Lampard. “It’s not been easy to be fair, they need to train well.

How will Lampard deal with Everton’s poor transfer business How will Frank Lampard deal with Everton’s poor transfer business from years gone by

“We have to make sure, my duty is to make sure we develop young players and find the right time for them to play.”

It was a similar story regarding Aston Villa loanee Anwar El Ghazi, with Lampard again citing patience before tangible returns are forthcoming.

“He’s a talented player,” admitted Lampard. “I know that from going up against him as a coach and seeing him from afar.

“At times all of those players in that will have to understand they might have to wait. With Anwar he can hopefully have an impact for us.

Everton prepared for anything Leeds can bring – Lampard

Lampard will reignite his rivalry with Leeds United on Saturday. The Chelsea legend has drawn the ire of Leeds fans in the past during his time at Derby County when both sides were in the Championship. Indeed, the infamous ‘spygate’ controversy will live long in the memory.

Lampard labelled Marcelo Bielsa’s side as “unique” given their cavalier approach, though insisted his “lads will be prepared” for anything Leeds can bring.

“We want to win the game,” added the Toffees boss. “I’ve come here now with a really good performance in the cup, one we weren’t so happy with in the week. I certainly don’t want to put everything on this game.

“[Leeds] are a relatively unique team in their style. We have to understand that but also believe in their own strengths. The lads will be prepared for what Leeds can bring.”

Lampard will be without several first-team stars for the 3pm clash, though did state Dominic Calvert-Lewin could feature.

“Yerry Mina is an unfortunate [quadriceps] injury which will probably be between 8-10 weeks,” bemoaned Lampard.

“[Demarai] Gray (hip) won’t be fit for Leeds, hoping he’ll be back for next week. [Fabian] Delph is a couple of weeks away, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin is in the squad for tomorrow.”

READ MORE: Man Utd have Everton star on three-man shortlist as Rangnick sets transfer priority