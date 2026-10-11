Everton leading contender to sign France international striker – Exclusive

Everton are among a host of Premier League clubs tracking Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul after the forward’s remarkable rise earned him a call-up to the France squad, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Lepaul has emerged as one of Ligue 1’s most exciting attacking talents, with his performances attracting growing interest from England ahead of the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands Everton, Leeds United and Aston Villa checked on the 26-year-old during the summer, while Brentford and Brighton have also watched the Frenchman as they assess potential additions to their attacking options. At present, it’s the Toffees whose interest is the strongest.

The attention comes after Lepaul enjoyed a superb first season with Rennes, having made the step up to the Brittany club in 2025 following an impressive campaign with Angers.

He scored 10 goals for Angers after establishing himself in the French top flight, form that convinced Rennes to move for him. Lepaul then took his game to another level following his arrival, finding the net 20 times in his debut campaign with Rennes.

He has carried that momentum into the new season, scoring three goals in his first five games and putting himself firmly in the frame for international recognition.

New France boss Zinedine Zidane has rewarded that form with a call-up, marking another major milestone in a career that has taken Lepaul from fifth-tier football in 2022 to the international stage.

A product of Lyon’s youth system, Lepaul left the club in 2020 and has since worked his way back through the French football pyramid before establishing himself as one of Ligue 1’s standout forwards.

His rapid rise has not gone unnoticed in England, with several Premier League recruitment teams having monitored his progress in recent months.

TEAMtalk understands the summer interest prompted Rennes to tie Lepaul down to a new long-term contract, underlining his growing importance to the club and their desire to protect his value.

However, that renewed commitment has not ended the attention from England. His strong start to the campaign and elevation to the France squad have only enhanced his reputation, with the possibility of a January move now one to watch.

Everton, Leeds, Aston Villa, Brentford and Brighton have all been linked to the wider scouting picture, although any potential move will depend on Rennes’ stance and the level of interest that develops in the months ahead.

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