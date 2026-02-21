Everton have made Chelsea striker Liam Delap a ‘top target’, per reports, and TEAMtalk can confirm that there is truth to the claims, with David Moyes open to adding another forward this summer, especially if one Toffees star departs.

Everton’s season has been one of significant improvement compared with previous campaigns, which have seen them have close shaves with relegation and struggle to bring in players due to financial challenges.

They now sit eighth in the Premier League table, and have aspirations of qualifying for European football for the first time since 2017/18.

The Merseyside club has turned a corner, under new owners, The Friedkin Group, who are ready to invest in the squad in the next transfer window.

Football Insider report that Delap is at the top of Everton’s shortlist, stating that Chelsea are ‘ready to sanction a sale’ despite him only arriving at Stamford Bridge in a £30million switch from Ipswich Town last summer.

The 23-year-old has struggled to adapt to life with Chelsea, notching just two goals in 24 appearances this term. He is also down the pecking order, and has started just one Premier League game under Liam Rosenior.

But Delap has already proven he can be a force in the top flight when deployed in a system that suits him. He fired in 12 Premier League goals in a poor Ipswich side last term. That led to interest from multiple clubs, and we can confirm that Everton came closest to beating Chelsea to his signature…

Everton back in the mix for Delap after last summer’s miss

Everton were willing to match Delap’s £30million release clause to sign him from Ipswich, and pushed hard on the player’s side to convince him to join.

We understand that the striker effectively had the choice of joining Chelsea or Everton last summer, on similar wages. He ultimately chose to join the London club, but that may be a decision he is now regretting.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an exclusive update earlier this month (February 7) that Delap is ‘fighting for his future’ at Chelsea. The remainder of the season will be crucial in determining whether he is part of the long‑term project.

Bailey also confirmed in his earlier report that Everton are keeping a close eye on the situation, though Manchester United and Newcastle could join the race if Delap becomes available.

Contrary to Football Insider’s claims, Chelsea have not yet made a final decision on whether they will sell him – but it is true that it is being considered.

Whether Everton move for Delap could come down to the future of Beto, who has fallen behind Thierno Barry in Moyes’ pecking order this season.

The Toffees were reluctantly open to selling Beto in January – but only if a club matched their price demands and they were able to bring in a replacement.

Delap could be the man to fill the void and he is a player for Everton fans to keep a close eye on in the coming months.

