Everton are set to be in the market for a new striker after Thierno Barry’s struggles this season, and TEAMtalk can confirm three players who are on their radar ahead of the summer.

David Moyes’ side have improved this season, but their ambitious push for European qualification has taken a major hit recently, with back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and West Ham seeing them drop to 11th in the Premier League table.

The Toffees’ owners, The Friedkin Group, are ready to be ambitious wherever they finish; a new striker signing is certainly on the agenda.

Everton signed 23-year-old Thierno Barry from Villarreal last summer for around £27million, and despite some positive performances earlier in the campaign, he has largely failed to have the desired impact.

Sources insist Everton still have high hopes for Barry and believe he should be given more time to adapt to the Premier League, but his inconsistent form, including a poor performance against West Ham on Saturday, has highlighted the need for more competition up front.

Beto, 28, who was absent from the loss to the Hammers due to a concussion, has recently replaced Barry in the starting XI and has been significantly more effective of late, notching five goals in his last six games.

Everton’s planning for the summer window is underway, and we understand that strikers from the Premier League, Serie A and the Dutch Eredivisie are all on their shortlist.

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Everton draw up three-name striker shortlist

Everton were firmly in the race to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town last summer. They were willing to pay his £30million release clause and offer lucrative wages, before Chelsea ultimately convinced the forward to sign for them instead.

However, things have not gone to plan for the 23-year-old at Stamford Bridge. Delap has started just 11 Premier League games this term and has notched just a single goal.

However, he did show last season with Ipswich that he can be effective when playing in a system that suits him, having scored 12 goals in 32 league games for a poor side that were ultimately relegated.

Everton remain admirers of Delap’s physical style and with his Chelsea future increasingly in doubt, they could resurrect their interest this summer.

Meanwhile, as previously revealed, we understand that Everton have Bologna striker Santiago Castro on their shortlist.

The 5ft 10in Argentine forward is a different style of player to Delap, but his impressive form in Italy has a number of clubs on alert.

Castro, 23, has notched 11 goals across all competitions this season. Reports suggest he could be available for €40million (£34.6m / $46.3m), despite him signing a new contract in February, with West Ham United and Nottingham Forest also said to be interested.

Finally, sources confirm that AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott continues to be tracked closely by Everton’s scouts, after we first reported their interest back in November.

The 24-year-old, who left Tottenham in summer 2024, has notched a very impressive 50 goals in 94 appearances for the Dutch side.

Parrott has become a fan favourite at Alkmaar and played a crucial role in them winning the KNVB Cup this season. He has also been excellent on the international scene with the Republic of Ireland, where he’s played alongside Everton stars Seamus Coleman and Jake O’Brien.

Everton are one of several Premier League sides interested in Parrott, and sources suggest that he would be open to a return to English football.

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