Everton remain interested in Liam Delap despite his disappointing campaign with Chelsea, and a report has revealed the fee the Toffees must pay to finally bring him to Merseyside.

David Moyes’ side identified Delap as a top target last summer following his impressive 2024/25 season with Ipswich Town, for whom he notched 12 goals in 37 Premier League appearances, but was unable to prevent their relegation.

Everton made a strong pitch to the 23-year-old and he was tempted by the move, but ultimately chose to join Chelsea, who triggered a £30million release clause to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Things haven’t gone to plan for Delap at Chelsea. He scored just twice for Chelsea this season and failed to nail down a spot in the starting XI.

However, TEAMtalk revealed in an update on June 18 that Everton remain admirers of the forward, and believe he would fit perfectly into their system.

Now, according to The Daily Mail, as cited by Metro, Chelsea have set their price for Delap.

The report claims that the London club are asking for at least £40million for the striker, with Everton and Newcastle both considering moves this summer.

READ MORE – Ipswich scrambling to seal €30m signing of Cameroon sensation as Everton launch official enquiry

Everton considering Delap, Ueda moves

Everton’s renewed interest in Delap comes amid uncertainty surrounding Thierno Barry.

RB Leipzig have made contact over a potential move for the 23-year-old, who joined the Toffees from Villarreal for £27.6million.

Everton are understood to be offers for the promising forward, who has struggled to settle into life on Merseyside. But Everton will, at least, want to recoup the fee they spent on Barry before considering letting him go.

Should Barry be sold, Everton will reinvest the funds on signing a new striker. Delap is one option under consideration, but he is not alone.

As we revealed in our report on June 18, Feyenoord and Japan int’l striker Ayase Ueda is a player Everton have scouted ‘extensively’.

The 27-year-old notched an impressive 26 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch side this season.

Ueda has taken his excellent form into the World Cup, notching two goals for Japan in their 4-0 victory over Tunisia this morning.

Reports suggest that a bid of around £30million would be enough to sign Ueda this summer, but Everton will inevitably face competition for his signature, too.

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