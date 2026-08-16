Everton continue to lead the chase for Liam Delap, with Chelsea having already informed the striker that he can leave Stamford Bridge this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Delap joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town for around £30million last summer but endured a difficult campaign, and TEAMtalk revealed earlier this year that the club’s hierarchy decided earlier that he would be allowed to move on this summer.

New head coach Xabi Alonso was fully supportive of that decision, having made it clear that Joao Pedro is his first-choice striker and they have since tied him down to a new long-term deal after rejecting offers from Barcelona.

Everton have already held talks with Chelsea, and we understand the London side made their position clear during those discussions, with an asking price of £40million set for the 23-year-old.

Chelsea believe that represents good value in the current English market for a young forward with Premier League experience and significant potential.

Everton remain the leading contenders, but they face competition.

Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are also in the conversation and have been approached by intermediaries working on a potential deal.

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Everton at the front of the queue for Liam Delap

There has also been interest in Delap from abroad, with Como, Villarreal and Benfica among the clubs to have shown an interest.

However, we understand the striker is keen to remain in England, with a move back towards the North of England particularly appealing to him.

That preference is another reason Everton are currently seen as the club in the strongest position, although the financial side of the deal still needs to be resolved.

It remains to be seen whether the Toffees would take a chance on Delap without selling one of their strikers first.

Beto looks the most candidate to leave after Thierno Barry has enjoyed an impressive pre-season. However, there is currently no concrete indication that Beto could be sold as yet.

Chelsea sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that they fully expect Delap to have left Stamford Bridge by the end of August.

The club also underlined his position within Alonso’s plans by leaving him out of the squad for their final pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge.

For now, Everton remain at the head of the queue and continue to work on a deal, with Chelsea ready to sell and Delap increasingly focused on finding his next club.

Everton have already done business with Chelsea this summer, too, having signed Tyrique George in a permanent deal worth around £24million.

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