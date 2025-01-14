Everton are not pursuing a move for Ajax right-back Devyne Rensch, contrary to reports, although it is a position David Moyes is looking to strengthen this month, while we can also reveal an update on exit-linked Toffees striker Beto.

Moyes was reappointed Everton manager last weekend following the sacking of Sean Dyche and he has been tasked with guiding the club away from the relegation zone.

The Scotsman spoke openly in his first press conference back at the club since leaving for Manchester United in 2013, saying that he wants the Toffees to bring in some talented players.

“[Our new] stadium [which Everton will move into next season] looks the business, it looks elite,” Moyes said.

“So we need to start getting some elite players. We need to start looking at the level of the players that can get everybody something to shout about when we move to the new stadium.”

Everton have been linked with several exciting names this month and as reported by The Liverpool Echo, they have been linked with Ajax right-back Rensch recently. Interestingly, Roma, who are owned by Everton’s new owners The Friedkin Group, have also been linked with Rensch and have reportedly made a bid.

However, sources close to Everton have denied that they are pursuing a move for Rensch this month, but there is confidence that TFG will back Moyes with some new additions this month.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

Como have NOT made an approach for Beto – sources

As we have previously reported, a player sale could unlock Everton’s transfer window and Beto has been heavily linked with a potential return to Italy this month, where he previously played with Udinese.

Torino do hold interest in Beto but have not come close to Everton’s valuation of over £10million, amid suggestions that a loan with an obligation to buy could be agreed.

Beto’s links with moves away from Everton seemed to go quiet towards the end of last week but now, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Como have made contact with the Toffees over a potential move for the striker.

Di Marzio’s report states that Como, who are managed by former Chelsea and Arsenal man Cesc Fabregas, could step up their reported pursuit of Beto should they sell one of their forwards this month, with the most likely being Andrea Belotti.

However, TEAMtalk sources close to Everton have denied that Como have made any contact with them over a deal for Beto.

The club are not trying to force Beto out, contrary to some suggestions, and Moyes wants to give the 26-year-old a chance to prove himself under his leadership.

With Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti injured and Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of form, this season could be Beto’s last chance to shine in the Premier League.

Moyes suggested in his press conference that Calvert-Lewin is likely to start against Aston Villa on Wednesday night after recovering from an injury. We understand that Beto remains part of his thinking and should be on the bench.

DON’T MISS: 10 high-profile players who could move in the January transfer window: Rashford, Alexander-Arnold…

Everton round-up: Nuamah latest / Walker-Peters linked

Meanwhile, Everton have held talks with Lyon over a move for winger Ernest Nuamah. Everton agreed terms with the 21-year-old last summer, as did Fulham, before the moves fell through in the final hours of the window.

We understand that Everton have reignited their in Nuamah but despite holding talks with Lyon they have not yet submitted a concrete bid for him.

Everton do not want to waste time on Nuamah if they feel a deal won’t be reached. Lyon are understood to want around €25million (£21.1m / $25.7m) for him. The Toffees would need to come up with a deal that suits PSR so payment structure will be key in thrashing out a potential deal with Lyon, but they do have other winger targets should they choose to walk away from negotiations. If Everton do make a bid for Nuamah in the coming days, however, you can take that as an indication that they’re confident it’ll be accepted.

In other news, Everton have been linked with a move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who has six months remaining on his contract and doesn’t want to sign an extension with the Saints.

Southampton would seriously consider a bid in the region of £7million for Walker-Peters this month but Everton view that valuation as steep, as do his other suitors, Leicester City.

Everton could revisit the situation in the summer but so far the message from sources is that they won’t be bidding for Walker-Peters this month, unless Southampton reduce their demands.

The Toffees are keeping tabs on left-back and right-back targets though as they are two areas they would like to strengthen this month, if possible.

DON’T MISS: 10 high-profile players who could move in the January transfer window: Rashford, Alexander-Arnold…

Everton transfer quiz: Higher or lower?