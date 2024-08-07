Everton have been linked with a shock move for former Liverpool man Joel Matip

Joel Matip is a free agent after leaving Liverpool upon the expiry of his contract and Everton have been linked with a shock move for the veteran centre-back.

Matip, 32, played a key role in the successful Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield, making 201 appearances after joining the Merseyside club back in 2016.

The Cameroonian international won six major trophies during his time with Liverpool, including winning a Premier League title and the Champions League.

But after an injury-plagued 2023/24 campaign that saw Matip make just 10 league appearances, Liverpool decided against giving him a contract extension.

Matip is now weighing up his next move and a number of clubs, including former rivals Everton, have been linked with him in recent weeks, along with Fulham and Bayer Leverkusen.

According to German outlet Kicker, however, the defender is not considering joining the Toffees this summer and has ruled out a return to the Premier League.

A link-up with former Liverpool man Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen seems the most likely outcome for Matip at this stage as the German giants eye a replacement for Jonathan Tah, who’s expected to sign for Bayern Munich.

Everton have other transfer priorities

Everton have already signed a new centre-back in Jake O’Brien this summer and TEAMtalk understands they are unlikely to bring in another.

That could change if they offload Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey, who, as previously revealed, they are actively looking to sell.

The Toffees already have one of the most formidable centre-back partnerships in the Premier League with Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski, and O’Brien will prove competition for the duo this term.

Everton’s transfer priorities lie elsewhere. As we exclusively reported on Wednesday, they have drawn up a three-man shortlist of striker targets.

That list includes Chelsea star Armando Broja, Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and Almeria’s Largie Ramazani.

A new midfielder is also more important to Sean Dyche than a new defender and Reims’ Amir Richardson is one player Everton could move for in the coming days.

Everton don’t have many funds left to spend after making five new signings already this summer (including free transfers) so will have to be smart with the business they do.

The Toffees signing Matip on a free transfer was somewhat plausible for that reason, but it was never a likely move for the ex-Red.

