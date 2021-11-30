Former Everton striker Louis Saha has given high praise to his former club, along with a Toffees transfer target, who he believes would ‘do well’ at the club.

The player in question, Luis Diaz, has been linked to a number of big teams of late. Indeed, Merseyside rivals Liverpool have emerged as one of the frontrunners for the Colombian’s signature.

Indeed, Diaz is one of Europe’s most prolific talents at present. What’s more, he has contributed to 12 goals in as many games in Liga Bwin this season.

Despite interest from other sides, Saha praised Everton massively, in an attempt to lure the in-form forward to the club.

“Everton is a great family club, I felt welcome, I felt like they wanted to win trophies. They’ve got a great squad and he will improve as a player by joining them, he said via Goodison News.

Indeed, it may be a challenge for Everton to attract such a big name to the club. However, Saha cited a big-name player who has succeeded at Everton, despite fan pressure.

“As a player who has so much quality, like Richarlison, he’ll do well there. I’d recommend any player to go to England and experience Goodison Park, it’s unbelievable.

“He will feel enough under pressure as Everton have high standards, they want to see a commitment from their players and team spirit,” he said.

Paddy Kenny thinks an Everton move for Donny Van De Beek makes sense Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny feels Everton should once again attempt to sign Donny Van De Beek from Manchester United.

Indeed, a player with so much talent would likely receive a lot of pressure. However, as impressive a player as Diaz is, he would surely be able to deal with that, and rouse fans.

Should Everton want to pursue a deal, it would likely be north of Transfermarkt‘s £22.50million valuation of Diaz, due to his lengthy contract, and interest from other sides.

South American expert commends Diaz

Tim Vickery, a South American football expert, gave high praise to Luis Diaz on Sky Sports News, after the winger’s impressive Copa America tournament.

“He had a fantastic Copa America. He scored four goals, and each of them was better than the last. They were sensational goals,” he said.

Indeed, a proven goalscorer would be crucial at Everton at the moment. What’s more, the Toffees have scored just 16 goals in 13 Premier League games this season.

Furthermore, Diaz looks like a top singing for Everton. Although with Liverpool also interested, the Toffees may miss out, should their excelling rivals pursue a deal.

What’s more, Everton’s financial troubles at the moment may hinder their chances of a deal for Diaz also.

Ralf Rangnick’s 18 games in charge against Klopp, Tuchel and the wildly contrasting statistics