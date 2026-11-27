Everton are not expected to be overly busy in the January transfer window, but face a big decision over the future of Charly Alcaraz, who is keen to leave the club and return to South America.

The Toffees have made signing a new striker and left-back their two major priorities, but with David Moyes having just 18 senior players in his squad, they are extremely reluctant to let anyone go.

Alcaraz, 23, joined Everton on an initial loan move from Flamengo in January 2025, before his signing was made permanent for around £13million (including add-ons) the following summer.

He signed a contract until the summer of 2027 when joining, meaning his current deal expires at the end of this season. This puts Everton at risk of losing him on a free transfer.

Reports in the past few days have heavily linked Alcaraz with a return to his former side Racing Club, and now it has been suggested that he could take matters into his own hands to make the deal happen.

According to Argentine journalist Gonzalo Cardozo, as cited by Sport Witness, Alcaraz is ready to re-join Racing, but control of his future does still lie with Everton.

“If it were up to Carlos Alcaraz, he would do everything possible to play for Racing next year. If Everton let him,” he said.

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Everton would be taking a major risk with Alcaraz exit

Sport Witness cover other reports from Argentina, which say that Racing Club may have to ‘rely’ on Alcaraz to facilitate the move.

They are limited in what they can do financially, and would likely only be able to afford a loan move, while Alcaraz’s wages also represent a significant hurdle.

From Everton’s point of view, a loan deal makes little sense unless a sizeable fee is paid for it, given Alcaraz’s contract is expiring at the end of the season.

The only way around that could be if Alcaraz actually signs a new contract. If he were to agree to a one-year extension, that could mean Everton would be more open to a loan exit.

But a full sale is probably the most likely way Everton would consider letting Alcaraz go this winter.

There is some hope on that front, as the report says Alcaraz has been the subject of enquiries from Italy, Germany and Soain.

But with a paper thin squad, Everton would be taking a risk letting Alcaraz go, even if he has played just 13 minutes of Premier League football so far this term. An injury to fellow attacking midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, for example, could see his playing time increase dramatically.

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