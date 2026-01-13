Everton have shown interest in signing Estoril Praia star Kevin Boma, sources confirm, as the Merseyside club continues to monitor promising defensive profiles across Europe, though they face competition for his signature.

The 23-year-old centre back has attracted attention after a solid start to the season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga (Liga Portugal), with the Toffees among the chasing pack.

Boma, a 10-time capped Togo international, has already made 16 league appearances and scored one goal, becoming a regular presence in Estoril’s defensive line.

His physical strength, reliability, and ability to contribute on set pieces have not gone unnoticed, with Everton recently asking for updated information about his situation.

The defender is under contract with Estoril until June 2028, which puts the Portuguese club in a strong position should any club make a move for him.

However, the growing interest around the player could open the door to a possible exit if a suitable offer arrives. A transfer in the January window cannot be completely ruled out, although a summer departure appears more likely at this stage.

Everton are not the only club keeping an eye on Boma. Several other European teams have also requested fresh details in recent weeks, showing that competition for his signature is increasing.

Everton make contact over centre-back transfer

For now, Everton are the latest club to make contact over a potential move for Boma, but the race for his signature could intensify in the coming weeks as he’s on the list of several sides that are looking to strengthen their defensive options.

The Toffees, under David Moyes, are looking at centre-backs who could be brought in to replace Michael Keane in the long-term.

Keane, 33, has been one of Everton’s standout performers this season, but there are doubts about his long-term future, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

James Tarkwoski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jake O’Brien are Everton’s other centre-back options and there is confidence that the latter two could form a solid partnership in the coming years.

Branthwaite is yet to feature this season due to a hamstring injury, but he is close to a return and that means Everton won’t rush to sign a new centre-back.

Boma is a player to keep a close eye on, though, as he undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him.

TEAMtalk correspondent, Harry Watkinson, has reported how Everton’s immediate transfer targets for this month are to bring in a new right-back and left-back.

The signing of a new striker also hasn’t been ruled out, but the club will be opportunistic, and loan deals are the main focus.

