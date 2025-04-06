Everton have reportedly shown interest in Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko as David Moyes looks to bring in defensive reinforcements, but face competition from Chelsea and others for his signature.

The Toffees are gearing up for a busy transfer window after all but confirming their Premier League status, with multiple players expected to depart this summer.

Everton have as many as eight players who will be out of contract at the end of June, while the futures of five loanees must also be decided.

One of the players set to be out of contract is centre-back Michael Keane, and reports suggest that Everton have already identified one potential replacement.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Feyenoord defender Hancko is ‘one to watch’ for the Toffees this summer.

“David Hancko remains one to watch in the summer, as Everton and Leverkusen have inquired about his situation at Feyenoord. Slovakian centre-back is still on Juventus list, too, but the arrival of new manager Igor Tudor changed the plan. Feyenoord want around €35m (£30m, $38m) for Hancko.”

Everton boss Moyes will have funds made available to him by the club’s new owners The Friedkin Group this summer, and if Keane leaves, as expected, a new centre-back will be a priority.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham also linked with David Hancko

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Hancko since Arne Slot’s move from Feyenoord to Anfield.

The 27-year-old is one of Feyenoord’s most important players, having played a major role in their title-winning 2022/23 campaign under Slot.

The Slovakian international has played in all but two of Feyenoord’s league games this season, helping them to keep seven clean sheets so far. Hancko also has an eye for goal, having scored three times in the Eredivisie.

Amid the new links with Everton and Liverpool rumours, TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti has revealed that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Hancko.

TEAMtalk understands that the London side have made contact to find out more information on the player, confirming their appreciation for him.

Chelsea and Tottenham are the two of the Premier League clubs showing the most interest in Hancko, per Galetti’s report. From outside of England, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also keen, he confirmed.

Hancko’s suitors will continue to monitor the left-footed centre-back in the coming weeks before deciding on any concrete swoop.

With this in mind, Everton will face stiff competition for Hancko and it remains to be seen whether they will match his £30m price tag.

