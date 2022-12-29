Everton are one of five Premier League clubs chasing Coventry City centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for the Sky Blues this season, netting 12 times and providing one assist, leading to increased speculation over a January transfer.

Now, Everton have made the first move with an official enquiry into Gyokeres. But Coventry, understandably, are refusing to let their star man go easily.

The Swedish striker has made 262 appearances throughout his youth and senior career, scoring 110 goals overall, showing how prolific he can be on his day.

Since joining Coventry on a £1.2m deal from Brighton in July 2021, Gyokeres has well and truly found his feet in the Championship, which has attracted plenty of interest.

Last season, the forward scored 17 goals in 45 league appearances for the Midlands club but has been even better this campaign, scoring 12 in just 23 matches already.

The Sky Blues find themselves just two points away from the playoff spots this season, thanks largely to Gyokeres’ excellent form.

Clearly, Coventry will be keen to keep hold of their main man, but a good offer from Everton could convince manager Mark Robins to cash in.

However, according to 90min, the Toffees are not the only Premier League team eyeing a move for the striker, with Brentford, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Wolves also interested.

Everton new striker signing essential for Frank Lampard

As reported by TEAMtalk, Everton have been looking into signing Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus, along with Blackburn’s Ben Brereton-Diaz to bolster their attack, but now, Gyokeres can be added to that list.

Last season, the Toffees came uncomfortably close to being relegated for the first time since 1951, narrowly escaping the drop by just four points.

While manager Frank Lampard made some smart summer additions in Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye – Neal Maupay has failed to find his feet on Merseyside, scoring just once in 11 league outings.

Everton are also currently without their other senior striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has once again been saddled with injury problems this season.

The Toffees have scored just 12 goals in 16 matches so far this season and find themselves just one point off the drop zone, following an abysmal 2-1 defeat to Wolves at Goodison Park on Boxing Day.

With that in mind, the Toffees boss will be desperate to bring in a new striker early in the transfer window, as he aims to stave off yet another relegation threat.

With Gyokeres currently having just 18 months left on his current contract, the Sky Blues may opt to offload their striker while his price is still at a premium.

What is for sure is that if Everton don’t get some goal scorers signed in January, they will be in serious trouble once again and Lampard’s neck will be on the line.

