Man Utd face new Real Madrid competition for Jarrad Branthwaite as Ancelotti plots damaging Everton raid

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a move for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite as Carlo Ancelotti’s side look to beat Manchester United to his signature.

The Red Devils made the 22-year-old a top target this summer but were ultimately unable to prise him away from Goodison Park due to the Toffees’ high asking price.

Branthwaite is still a player in demand though and according to GiveMeSport, has a ‘high chance of sealing a departure in 2025.’

The report claims that Real Madrid are ‘keeping tabs’ on the defender’s situation. Ancelotti is a big admirer of Braithwaite from their time together at Everton and is keen to lure him to the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti gave Branthwaite his senior Everton debut back in 2020 and believed then that he would go on to become a top player.

“He has a really good character apart from the quality he is able to show. It’s just the start. As I’ve said before we have to be patient with him, but he’s a really good defender. Good with the ball, always focused,” Ancelotti said at the time, as cited by Vavel.

“I know his character. He’s really focused and humble. It’s a pleasure for us to have this young player.

Everton, however, are in a strong negotiating position given Branthwaite is under contract until 2027, having signed a new contract with the club only last year.

The Toffees are keen to tie Branthwaite down to a new, vastly improved deal but as yet they have been unsuccessful – but that will not affect their price tag of over £75m.

EVERTON TRANSFER NEWS: Everton make ‘enquiry’ for title-winning free agent as transfer battle with Leicester, Bournemouth erupts

Everton won’t budge on Branthwaite’s price tag

Sources close to Everton have consistently told TEAMtalk that they will not budge on their valuation of Branthwaite as they view him as a vital player for the present and future.

Man Utd saw two bids rejected for the former Carlisle United man this summer – the second of which amounted to £45m including add-ons.

The Red Devils ultimately opted to sign Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro as cheaper alternatives. The impact of Yoro will be delayed, however, as he is sidelined with a foot injury until November.

We understand that Man Utd do retain an interest in Branthwaite though and recent reports suggest that they will ‘continue tracking’ the youngster this season.

Real Madrid could rival Man Utd for Branthwaite in 2025 but as per GiveMeSport, he isn’t the only high-profile defender on their shortlist.

It’s claimed that Arsenal’s William Saliba and Benfica’s Antonio Silva have also been ‘pinpointed as potential recruits’ by Los Blancos.

Real Madrid also targeting world-class goalkeeper

Real Madrid are also keen to sign a new goalkeeper who can be a long-term replacement for Thibaut Courtois.

As we exclusively revealed on Tuesday, the LaLiga giants have identified AC Milan shot-stopper Mike Maignan as a key target for 2025.

We understand that Real Madrid have informed Maignan’s entourage of their interest in him and are primed to make a move. They intend to evaluate the futures of Courtois and Andriy Lunin next year, too.

Maignan, 29, is under contract with Milan until 2026 and talks over a renewal are going at a ‘slow pace,’ per TEAMtalk sources. The keeper is open to the prospect of joining Real Madrid and he is a player to keep an eye on in January and beyond.

Branthwaite and Maignan could prove to be two excellent additions to Madrid’s already formidable squad.

Branthwaite is good enough for Real Madrid

Branthwaite has made 54 appearances for Everton and played a key role in helping them survive relegation last season under Sean Dyche, when the Toffees had the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League.

He nailed down a consistent spot in the starting XI at the beginning of last term following a successful season-long loan with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in the 2022/23 campaign, where he won the KNVB Cup.

Branthwaite’s superb form saw him rewarded with his first England cap in September last year by Gareth Southgate.

The left-footed centre-back is only expected to improve as he gains experience. He is yet to feature this season due to injury but has now returned to first team training.

If Branthwaite enjoys another successful season the prospect of him joining his England teammate Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid could become a reality, but only if the Spanish giants match Everton’s demands of over £75m.

