Donny Van de Beek has stated his preferred position after revealing the expectation put on him by Everton boss Frank Lampard.

Van de Beek seems happy to be at Everton, and thrived in his full debut. Indeed, the Dutchman has received Lampard’s faith, as he played the full 90 minutes in the 3-0 win over Leeds United.

The midfielder gained a 7.23 match rating for the game, per WhoScored. Playing regular football for the first time in a long time will be a huge boost to his morale – and more importantly – his Netherlands prospects for the Qatar World Cup.

The 24-year-old detailed Lampard’s expectations of him after that performance.

“The manager wants me to bring some quality with the ball, to link-up in midfield. He expects a lot from me and I expect a lot from myself. I am really happy with the first two weeks,” he told EvertonTV.

Clearly, the Dutchman is relishing the opportunity to play regular football. He also detailed the position he would most like to play at Everton – one he was rarely deployed in at Old Trafford.

More advanced position targeted

“I think I can play in different positions and I like to play in the Premier League as a number eight, box-to-box,” he said.

At United, Van de Beek was mainly utilised in the double pivot alongside either Fred or Scott McTominay. His opportunities further forward only came in late cameos when replacing Bruno Fernandes, or on the rare occasion the Portuguese was absent.

Van de Beek’s creativity from that position could provide a welcome boost to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison. Everton’s central midfield was workmanlike under Rafael Benitez, who often relied on the wide areas for chance creation.

Van de Beek has also clearly bought into the project that Lampard wants his players to work towards.

“I think we need to put passion in our game. Everyone knows we are not in the spot we have to be and it is only one game.

“It is a long way to go until the end. We have an important game at Southampton on Saturday and have to win it,” he added.

Van de Beek rejoicing at Everton

Van de Beek was obviously in high spirits following his first league victory as an Everton player.

“It was an amazing day and a good start for me. We played really well from the first minute to the end – and we really needed this,” said the Dutchman.

The midfielder is also happy to bring the fans some pleasure following a dismal stretch of results.

“But it was not only us, the fans really made the difference,” he added. “The atmosphere was so amazing and I enjoyed that.”

