Everton are in the race to sign Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi on a FREE transfer this summer, though Chelsea and several more clubs are ready to compete for his signature, per reports.

The 28-year-old defender is a key player for the Cherries, having made 24 Premier League appearances this season – starting every league game he’s been available for.

Senesi’s contract is expiring at the season’s end, however, and my colleague, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed on December 23 that he has already informed Bournemouth of his desire to leave when his deal runs out.

Everton are enjoying a fantastic season and are in the hunt for European qualification. Should they achieve that aim, it will help attract more players to the club as David Moyes continues to build a formidable squad.

According to TuttoJuve journalist, Mirko Di Natale, Everton are one of seven clubs eyeing a deal for Senesi.

“Borussia Dortmund is the latest club to have inquired about Marcos Senesi. Juventus, Roma, Brighton, Chelsea, Everton and Crystal Palace are the teams most interested,” Di Natale posted on X.

The Toffees already have some solid centre-back options, but it is feasible that Moyes could indeed look to add another to his squad.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Everton shortlist two centre-backs amid Keane uncertainty

Michael Keane, 33, has performed well for Everton this season, filling in for star man Jarrad Branthwaite, who up until recently has been injured. Keane has undoubtedly proved the club right in their decision to offer him a one-year contract extension last summer.

However, Keane’s current deal expires at the end of the campaign, and a decision over another new deal is yet to be made. If he does depart, then Everton would need to sign a replacement.

Senesi represents a Prem-proven option for the Toffees, but he isn’t the only target on their radar.

We revealed earlier today that Everton, along with Leeds United, Burnley, and Coventry City have all sent scouts to watch Union SG centre-back Ross Sykes in action this season.

The 26-year-old defender, who was born in Burnley, is becoming one of the most sought-after players in Belgium after putting in some impressive performances this term.

Sykes is contracted with Union SG until 2027, and the Belgian side also hold an option to extend that deal by a further year – putting them in a strong negotiating position.

Even so, sources suggest they are bracing for approaches, with English clubs increasingly convinced he is ready to make the step back to the UK at a higher level.