Everton learn what it’ll take to sign Marcus Rashford in January as Man Utd open doors

Marcus Rashford has emerged as a potential January option for Everton, with Manchester United understood to be open to a loan move that includes a buy option, but TEAMtalk understands his wages make a deal very difficult.

The 28-year-old England international has struggled for form and minutes since returning from his successful loan at Barcelona, prompting the Old Trafford hierarchy to explore opportunities to potentially move him on again this winter and help him regain fitness after injury.

For David Moyes, the appeal is clear. Everton possess only one recognised senior centre-forward in Thierno Barry after selling Beto in the summer and seeing a late move for Folarin Balogun collapse.

A versatile attacker of Rashford’s pedigree could provide immediate quality and experience across the front line.

However, significant hurdles remain.

His substantial wages – including a base salary of around £325,000 per week – would represent a major commitment for a club currently up for sale. Even if United were willing to cover a portion of his wages as part of a loan.

Rashford’s own preference has long been to continue playing at one of Europe’s biggest sides rather than drop into a mid-table Premier League environment, so whether he’d be willing to join Everton is unclear.

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Everton eye FOUR Rashford alternatives; January business difficult

Elsewhere, Everton continue to admire Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi.

The 22-year-old German Under-21 international has scored nine goals in 12 appearances this season and offers the physical presence and finishing the Toffees lack.

However, interest from multiple Champions League-playing clubs is expected to make any January move extremely difficult, with scouts from across Europe already tracking his progress closely.

The wider striker search also includes Dinamo Zagreb’s Dion Beljo, whose prolific scoring record and 6ft5in frame have attracted attention from several Premier League sides, and Rennes forward Esteban Lepaul, where Everton have got some of the strongest interest.

Real Sociedad’s Orri Óskarsson is another name being monitored, as TEAMtalk revealed in an update yesterday.

With the Friedkin Group prioritising limited spending while a sale process continues, permanent deals for any of these players remain complicated.

We understand loans and free-agent options are likely to dominate discussions, leaving Moyes frustrated at the lack of genuine reinforcements for a squad already stretched in key areas.

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