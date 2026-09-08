Everton tipped to sign 77-goal free agent striker as Moyes eyes antidote to glaring issue

Everton are being linked with a move for Mauro Icardi as David Moyes considers fixing his striker problems with the addition of a free agent.

The Toffees have been left with just one recognised centre-forward in Thierno Barry following a shambolic transfer deadline day in which they sold Beto to Fiorentina and missed out on signing Folarin Balogun from Monaco.

The United States international dramatically walked away from the switch. Everton also failed with last-ditch moves for the likes of Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee, Aston Villa’s Tammy Abraham and West Ham United’s Taty Castellanos.

The failure to bring in another forward has led to supporters venting their fury at the club’s hierarchy.

Moyes, meanwhile, has confirmed Everton are indeed “looking at the free agent market”.

The latest name to be linked with a move to Hill Dickinson Stadium is Icardi, who left Galatasaray after his contract expired at the end of last season.

ESPN journalist Luiz Carlos Largo reported earlier today that the 33-year-old is a ‘possible option’ for the Toffees.

“MAURO ICARDI COULD HEAD TO ENGLAND!” he posted on X.

“Everton is considering Mauro Icardi as a possible option to bolster the attack after the Balogun deal falls through.

“Free on the market, the Argentine striker is emerging as one of the options. It would be Icardi’s first stint in the Premier League.”

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Everton linked with Mauro Icardi

Icardi left Galatasaray after last season, ending a three-year stint with the Turkish club which saw him notch an impressive 77 goals and 25 assists in 134 games.

His proven goal scoring record, as also seen with previous clubs Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Sampdoria, will no doubt appeal to Everton.

TEAMtalk spoke to sources close to Everton about the Icardi speculation, who suggested that the rumours are nothing to get excited about at this stage, but they did not rule out a deal.

The forward is therefore one to watch as the Toffees explore the free agent market to solve their shortages up front.

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