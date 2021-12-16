Everton are hoping to sign Metz star Fabien Centonze in the January transfer window, according to a report.

The Goodison Park club need to be clever with their signings this winter as they look to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions. The Toffees have spent above their means in recent windows, and they cannot continue that trend.

Rafa Benitez has a good eye for shrewd deals and brought in Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray in the summer.

Townsend came on a free from Crystal Palace, while Gray cost just £1.6m from Bayer Leverkusen.

Benitez and Everton are hunting similarly cheap players and have set their sights on 25-year-old Centonze, according to Football Insider.

He is a talented right-back who is starring for lowly French club Metz. They are involved in a fierce relegation battle, but Centonze is gaining admirers across Europe.

His record stands at four goals and one assist from 16 appearances this term. That includes a brace in the 3-3 draw with Lille on the opening day.

Centonze also bagged the only goal as Metz stunned Nice on an away trip last month.

Everton reckon the defender would be a good fit in their squad. He is seen as a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman, with the Toffees skipper now 33 years old.

Frenchman Centonze is also attractive due to his versatility. He is comfortable playing as a right wing-back or right midfielder, which means he is suited to almost any formation.

Everton can strike a deal with Metz for just £8m. This fits their January budget and makes a transfer likely.

Centonze has previously spoken about interest from Marseille in his signature. However, Jorge Sampaoli’s side are not in the transfer hunt at this time.

Benitez makes Everton board admission

Meanwhile, Benitez believes has the support of the Everton board, despite rumours they are looking at potential replacements.

Kasper Hjulmand is one option, alongside former player Wayne Rooney. Recent reports suggest informal discussions have been held with Rooney.

“I was talking with Mr Moshiri [the owner] this morning,” Benitez said. “I have meetings with the chairman, with Denise [Barrett-Baxendale, CEO], I have conversations with them and they are supporting me.

“They know… I will say something I’ve said before: They have experience changing managers, they have experience trying to adapt things and it was not working.

“I don’t know if you’re an Everton fan, but which is the feeling of the last years for Everton fans? Success, or frustration?

“You know the answer, I have a lot of friends who are telling me the same.

“The problems are not just something you can fix in five months, they know you need time and they know we are going in the right direction.”

