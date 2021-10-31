Midfielder tips Everton to challenge PL cream with fresh Benitez approach

Midfielder Allan has urged his Everton team-mates to alter their mindset and is confident they can mix it with the best clubs in the Premier League.

The Toffees enjoyed a decent start to their campaign with 10 points from their first four games. However, they have hit the buffers of late, with one point from their past three outings. And it was the manner of their 5-2 loss to Watford last time out that caused concern.

The Merseysiders led 2-1 with 12 minutes to go but conceded four times late on at Goodison Park. Next up for the Blues is a trip to Molineux to face Wolves on Monday.

And Allan has revealed that the focus this week has been on the mental side of the game.

“We have been working very hard this week to improve,” he wrote on evertonfc.com. “For example, when we go ahead in a game and are looking to get a positive result, we need to focus on the opposition’s challenges we face and work hard, knowing we will be up against a lot of difficult situations.

“It’s about our mentality and we need to think positively, to believe in our work and our plan, and we can’t be taken by surprise, like in the last game where we conceded four goals in the last 15 minutes.

“We need to approach the game intelligently together as a team, following Rafa’s instructions to have a great game and get the three points.”

Allan backs Benitez to lead Everton charge

Carlo Ancelotti’s shock departure at the end of last season left Everton searching for a new manager during the summer. They settled on Benitez despite his past links to city rivals Liverpool.

The Spaniard looked to be winning over the fans especially after taking a point from Manchester United at Old Trafford. Doubts may now be creeping in but Allan is adamant the former Real Madrid tactician is the right man.

“The manager has added a lot. Sometimes he talks to all of us in the midfield to give guidance and sometimes he takes two or three players to one side to give some points on movement and what he wants to put in place,” he added. “We have tremendous potential to be fighting for the top positions in the league.

“As a group, we showed at the start of the season what we can do. We’ve obviously had difficulties with this series of injuries but we have very good, experienced players.

“I believe we have the potential to go in as equals, toe-to-toe, with all the top teams. We must take our opportunity on Monday against Wolves, put the previous result behind us, and turn over a new page.”

