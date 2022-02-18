Report reveals former boss target told Everton to sign Fenerbahce star, with formal bid made

A report has revealed how former Everton boss target Vitor Pereira informed the club that he wanted to bring in Fenerbahce midfielder Miguel Crespo, if he got the job.

Pereira, a long-time favourite of Everton chief Farhad Moshiri, held talks with the Toffees last month to replace Rafa Benitez, having openly revealed his desire to take over at Goodison Park.

And a report from Sporx claims that Pereira had also singled out his top target in Crespo, who he managed in Turkey.

The report adds that Toffees scouts compiled a report on the player. They even submitted an offer to sign him in January.

However, nothing came of it after Lampard was appointed. Indeed, the club ended up moving for Dele Alli and Donny Van de Beek instead.

It now appears highly unlikely that Everton will ever renew their interest in the former Braga man. Periera is, however, expected to move to a bigger European league soon.

Indeed, Atletico Madrid also made a loan-to-buy of their own last month. The deal was said to be worth around £9.5 million.

Van de Beek buying into Frank Lampard's project at Everton

As for Lampard and the Toffees, they are back in action when they head to Southampton on Saturday.

Everton handed big Mina lift

Meanwhile, Everton have been handed a big lift after it emerged that defender Yerry Mina does not require surgery on his injured thigh.

The Colombia international suffered a high-grade quadriceps tendon issue during the Toffees’ 3-1 Premier League loss to Newcastle on February 8.

Centre-back Mina was substituted after 35 minutes at St James’ Park as Frank Lampard’s first top-flight game as Everton manager ended in defeat.

Lampard confirmed an operation is not necessary but expects to be without the 27-year-old player for the foreseeable future.

“He didn’t (need surgery) – we hope that remains the case. So we’re working on the injury now,” Lampard told his club’s website.

“Yerry is here working with our medical team to try to make some early strides and make sure he recovers. Because I know he’s had some repetitive kind of injuries – different injuries – but he’s had his issues.

“I think it’s really important we focus on this one to get it right.

“It won’t be surgery, but it will be a lot of work behind the scenes. Obviously, it’s also quite a long injury so Yerry will need some time mentally to have a breather at times.

“We’ll do our best to make sure he comes back. And hopefully help to prevent further injuries off the back of it.”

Mina claimed the first goal of Lampard’s tenure, opening the scoring in the 4-1 FA Cup victory over Brentford, three days before limping off against the Magpies.

