Everton have told Paris Saint-Germain that they will have to pay the same terms as Juventus if they want to sign Moise Kean in the summer.

The forward has had a tough career following his initial move from Juve to Everton in the summer of 2019. While he arrived as a marquee signing worth around £27million, but he struggled to make his mark.

In fact, Kean scored only two Premier League goals in 29 games in his debut season. As a result, Everton sent him on loan to PSG, where he dazzled last term with an average of a goal every two games in Ligue 1.

From there, Juve re-emerged with transfer interest and picked Kean up on a two-year loan deal.

He has proved a regular feature for the Turin club again, playing 18 Serie A games. However, he is again struggling for goals after scoring only three in the Italian top flight.

Juve have an option to buy Kean which becomes an obligation worth €7million (£6million) plus €3million (£2.5million) in bonuses if the player meets certain conditions. However, Dusan Vlahovic’s January arrival from Fiorentina has made Kean’s future in Turin more uncertain.

As such, Calciomercato reports that PSG are sniffing around another potential deal for the Italian.

Juve asked about a deal to sign PSG’s Mauro Icardi in January, to which the French club’s director Leonardo replied with a proposal to swap Icardi for Kean.

But Everton, who Kean still of course has a contract with, rejected the offer from their end. Instead, they told PSG to match the sums Juve could end up paying for Kean if they become obligated to sign him from Goodison Park.

In any case, Kean could not have played for PSG this season had he moved in January. Indeed, he has already played for Everton and Juve this term.

Nevertheless, Calciomercato adds that the French giants will try transfer talks with Everton and Juve again in the summer.

For now, Kean continues to fight for game time alongside Vlahovic and Alvaro Morata at Juventus.

Kean not only Everton strugglers

Everton have been in the spotlight for several high-profile transfers that have not worked out as well as hoped.

As well as Kean, Alex Iwobi and Davy Klassen are among the others who have struggled at Goodison Park.

According to Carlton Palmer, Everton need to shift even more players out of their squad.

The pundit said: “Even now with Frank Lampard, there’s a lot of players that need to leave Everton football club because the recruitment’s been poor.”

On the pitch, Everton lost their first Premier League game under new boss Frank Lampard to Newcastle on Tuesday.