Morgan Schneiderlin has revealed how he ‘quickly regretted’ his transfer from Manchester United to Everton in January 2017.

The defensive midfielder came through Strasbourg’s academy and made five appearances for the French club before joining Southampton in July 2008. He had a successful seven-year spell on the south coast, excelling under then manager Mauricio Pochettino.

His solid displays saw United spend £25million to take him to Old Trafford. The Frenchman went on to feature 47 times for the Red Devils but was allowed to sign for Everton after losing his starting spot.

Schneiderlin played regularly during his first six months at Goodison Park, and in his first full campaign with the Toffees.

However, the 32-year-old struggled with injuries the following season and ended his Premier League spell by linking up with Nice.

During a recent interview with French newspaper L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), Schneiderlin talked about his move to Everton and how it was not the best option for his career.

“I learned a lot from my departure from Manchester United. I had played 40 matches the previous season with Manchester. When I come back from the Euros, I take ten days off and I play very little for three, four months,” he said.

Everton ‘pushed hard’ to sign Morgan Schneiderlin

“Then, I have Ronald Koeman and Everton who are pushing hard to get me, every day, from October.

“I will remember it all my life: I should have played against Liverpool (October 17, 2016), starter, and the coach (José Mourinho) comes to see me. He tells me he doesn’t feel me inside the group. I tell him that indeed, with what has happened in the last three months, I am not in it and I want to go to Everton.

“I regretted it very quickly. Even if it went very well at Everton (Jan. 2017-2020), when you play for Manchester United, when you’re at a club like that, it’s not for a moment of doubt that you have to question everything.

“Look at Ander Herrera: the first year I arrived, he was on the bench; he persevered, and today he is at PSG.”

Everton exit ‘agreed’

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard could be offered the chance to offload a forgotten man after a report claimed CSKA Moscow have ‘agreed’ to a loan deal.

The English winter transfer deadline may have long since shut, though the Russian equivalent remains open. The deadline in that country ends at midnight on Tuesday February 22. As such, Russian clubs can still sign players from English sides over the next two days.

And according to the Liverpool Echo, that is exactly what CSKA Moscow plan to do.

The outlet states the Russian powerhouse are eyeing a loan move for forgotten Toffee Jean-Philippe Gbamin. A loan deal until the end of the season is on CSKA’s agenda.

TribalFootball take it a step further, claiming ‘Russian media sources’ have stated a deal has been ‘agreed’. That allegedly comes after CSKA failed with a similar type of move for Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny.

