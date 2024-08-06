Everton remain very interested in Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto despite seeing a bid turned down for him earlier this window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Toffees were heavily linked with the Italian international last summer but they were unable to secure a deal despite the player handing in a transfer request.

We understand that Gnonto is still open to joining Everton but won’t publicly try and force an exit as he did last summer as he doesn’t want to damage his relationship with Leeds again.

The Athletic have claimed that Everton saw a £23m bid rejected for Gnonto earlier this summer and they are yet to respond with an improved offer.

Leeds have since sold Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United for £25m which hasn’t helped Everton’s chances.

Various outlets have since suggested that the Toffees’ pursuit of the 20-year-old is now effectively over after seeing their efforts to sign him thwarted so far.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan, however, that those claims are wide of the mark, with Everton’s pursuit of Gnonto still ‘not dead.’

Sources: Everton expected to bid again for Gnonto

The Toffees’ sporting director Kevin Thelwell is still ‘very keen’ on signing Gnonto this summer as he looks to bring in a new left-winger.

Sean Dyche has asked for reinforcements in that area as he looks to bring in more competition for Dwight McNeil.

Everton have signed one winger already, with Jesper Lindstrom coming i =n on loan from Napoli, with the agreement including an option to buy set at around £18m.

But Dyche ideally wants to sign one more winger before the window closes and Gnonto remains Everton’s top target.

The Merseyside club are also keen to sign a new midfielder to replace Amadou Onana, who has joined Aston Villa in a £50m deal, while they’re also looking for a new left-back.

Kalvin Phillips, Lesley Ugochukwu and Habib Diarra are among the Toffees midfield targets.

The level of Everton’s business will be determined by how many players they can sell between now and the end of the month.

As previously revealed, they are actively looking for buyers for Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Neal Maupay, while the future of Dominic Calvert Lewin remains in doubt.

Reports from Italy have also linked Beto with a shock exit amid interest from Atalanta despite the fact he only made the switch to Goodison Park 12 months ago.

It’s going to be an interesting end to the window for Everton and TEAMtalk can confirm that their hopes of Gnonto aren’t fully extinguished just yet.

We expect the Toffees to make another bid for the Leeds star in the next couple of weeks. Leeds are holding out for £25m.

