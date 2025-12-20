Everton are reportedly keen on a move for Leeds United right-back Jayden Bogle, but we can reveal why a switch from Elland Road is much more likely for the 25-year-old next summer, as David Moyes sets out a clear transfer aim.

The Toffees have enjoyed a good start to the season, and supporters can finally enjoy a Christmas without the worry of relegation as they prepare for a tough home clash against Arsenal on Saturday evening.

But Everton are still keen to add to their squad, and as we have consistently reported, Moyes is keen to bring in a new right-back – ideally in January.

Moyes wants more competition for Jake O’Brien, who is naturally a centre-back, in the right-back position. James Garner has also filled in effectively at right-back when required, but he’s best in centre midfield.

Seamus Coleman is past his best at the age of 37 and sidelined through injury, while Nathan Patterson isn’t trusted by Moyes, and was set to leave on loan over the summer before a move for Fulham’s Kenny Tete fell through.

According to Football Inisder, Everton are ‘keeping tabs’ on Leeds star Bogle – one of the Yorkshire side’s most important players, having started all 16 of their Premier League games this term.

The report claims Bogle has ‘impressed’ the Toffees’ scouts, who believe he ‘fits the profile’ of what Moyes is looking for. However, luring him from Leeds will be far from straightforward.

Leeds stance on selling Everton linked star revealed

Leeds are in a strong position with regards to Bogle, as he is contracted until 2028.

We understand that the Whites plan to rebuff all advances for the full-back in January, and there is effectively no chance he leaves next month.

As stated by our Leeds expert James Marshment: “Bogle has been one of Leeds’ most consistent performers since arriving from Sheffield United, fast making the right-back spot his own.

“While not quite as effective an attacking outlet for Leeds in the Premier League compared to the Championship, he’s still delivering a high-standard level of performances and remains one of the first names on Daniel Farke’s teamsheet.

“Interest in him is understandable, and while a January move is wholly impossible, Leeds could face a battle to retain his services at the season’s end if the club finds itself relegated back to the second tier.

“But sources say Bogle is happy at Elland Road and is not agitating for a move.”

However, it is our understanding that Everton don’t want to wait and are prioritising the addition of a new right-back next month.

Moyes is also keen to strengthen at left-back, as he wants more competition for Vitaliy Mykolenko, who is a target for Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig. Summer signing Adam Aznou, 19, has featured for the under-21s and impressed in training, but isn’t ready for consistent first-team football.

Everton could also move for a new striker next month, amid speculation that Beto could leave amid interest from Roma and West Ham United.

Injuries in midfield could force the Toffees into strengthening in that area, too, with Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney on the shortlist, as we exclusively revealed.

Moyes is also considering recalling exciting 18-year-old midfielder Harrison Armstrong from his loan with Preston North End, but a decision is yet to be made on that front.

