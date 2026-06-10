Everton are prepared to listen to offers for Nathan Patterson as they consider five different right-back targets, TEAMtalk understands, with the Scotsman’s former club Rangers one of those keeping tabs on his situation.

Patterson, 24, moved from Glasgow to Merseyside in a deal worth around £12million in 2022, but despite Everton’s issues in the right-back position, he has never nailed down a spot in the starting XI.

Jake O’Brien, naturally a centre-back, has been the Toffees’ main man at right-back since 2024, after Seamus Coleman’s injuries and age saw him phased out of the team.

This season, under fellow Scot David Moyes, Patterson made just seven Premier League appearances, starting only three of those matches. Sources confirm that the defender is ready to leave to take on a new challenge.

Patterson came close to joining LaLiga side Sevilla last summer, and Genoa in January, before the deals ultimately collapsed due to Everton failing to bring in a new right-back.

Everton are ready to sanction Patterson’s exit, but only if they finally do bring in at least one a new player in his position.

We understand that his former club Rangers, who are plotting a move for Westerlo right-back Bryan Reynolds, view Patterson as a potential alternative should they miss out on the United States international. Patterson will hope to impress for Scotland in the World Cup, which could help attract more suitors.

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FIVE Everton targets confirmed as Patterson exit looms

Everton, meanwhile, have already identified five right-back targets for the summer.

TEAMtalk has revealed previously how Everton are one of several clubs keen on West Ham right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and have held talks with the Hammers over a potential deal.

Following West Ham’s relegation, it’s thought that the 28-year-old could be signed for around £15million.

As reported by Paddy Boyland of The Athletic, highly-rated Strasbourg star Guela Doue, the elder brother of PSG star Desire Doue, is also on Everton’s radar, and has been for the past 12 months.

Doue, 23, is considered to be one of the best attacking full-backs in Ligue 1, and can also play as a centre-back or winger.

BlueCo, who own both Strasbourg and Chelsea, value Doue highly, and he could command a hefty fee. His valuation could rise further if he has an impressive World Cup with Ivory Coast. However, he is expected to leave Strasbourg this summer.

Arsenal star Ben White has been heavily linked with a move to Everton and he remains a target under consideration, per Boyland’s report.

The Gunners are yet to make a final decision on whether to sell the 29-year-old, who struggled with injuries this season.

TEAMtalk is also able to confirm that Everton also have interest in 26-year-old Atalanta right-back Raoul Bellanova, amid links.

Everton could rekindle their interest in Sevilla’s Juanlu Sanchez, who, as TEAMtalk previously reported, was considered by the Toffees last summer.

With this in mind, everything points to Patterson leaving Everton. That will only happen once the club are confident of agreeing a deal for at least one new right-back, however.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher.

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