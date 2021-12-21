Everton to make January move for right-back despite multiple failed bids

Everton will reportedly make a fresh move for Rangers and Scotland star Nathan Patterson in the January window having seen previous bids fail.

The Toffees failed with multiple offers for the player over the summer, with the last of those believed to be around £5million plus add ons. However, they know they will have to up the ante significantly to get their man in the New Year.

Former Gers boss Steven Gerrard completely dismissed Everton’s valuation of the player. However, the Goodison outfit are hoping that a change of manager at Ibrox will bring about a U-turn, as reported in the Daily Record.

Patterson’s value has increased after he became a regular for the Scotland national team this season.

However, he has to battle for Rangers skipper James Tavernier for a regular spot at the Glasgow giants. To that end, he may look for a move away for more regular game time.

Toffees boss Rafa Benitez has made the addition of two new full-backs his top priority in January.

The Spaniard has come to that decision after being involved in a bust-up with Lucas Digne, while regular right-back Seamus Coleman is in the latter part of his career.

Dynamo Kiev’s Vitaliy Mykolenko is expected to take over from Digne, who wants a move in January. Patterson, meanwhile, is expected to provide competition for Coleman and eventually replace the 33-year-old.

Arsenal urged to snub Everton star

Meanwhile, former Arsenal striker Alan Smith feels Mikel Arteta should look to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins ahead of Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Gunners may be in the market for a new hitman. Alexandre Lacazette will be out of contract in the summer and has shown no signs of extending his stay in north London. And, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang currently out of the picture due to disciplinary reasons, Arteta might act in January.

Calvert-Lewin has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates. The 24-year-old bagged 21 goals from 39 appearances in all competitions last term.

He has been capped 11 times by England and responded with four goals. Injury has robbed the Toffees of their hitman for most of the current campaign to date.

The Sheffield-born ace has made just three appearances in 2021-2022. And he scored in each match, the last being a 2-0 triumph over Brighton in late August.

Rafa Benitez’s side has suffered in his absence, winning just three top-flight games while he has been sidelined. Reports earlier this week suggested the capital outfit were considering a move for the former Sheffield United star.

But Smith has his doubts over the Goodison man and has urged them to switch focus to the West Midlands.

“I wouldn’t say Calvert-Lewin is an ideal fit for Arsenal,” he told Sky Sports. “In many ways he’s an old-fashioned centre-forward and he loves balls being swung into the box. There’s not many better at getting his head to the ball and attacking it.

“In terms of his movement, maybe Ollie Watkins is a striker I’d have thought Arsenal would look at, but are they looking at him?”

