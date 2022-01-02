Nathan Patterson looks likely to become an Everton player imminently after they submitted an improved offer to Rangers, according to multiple sources.

Patterson was the subject of intense interest from Everton over the summer. They made several bids for the right-back, but none were successful. Rangers have been holding out for a higher sum and may be about to get their wish.

There are various reports emerging with claims that Everton have made a new offer for Patterson. This time, they have raised the stakes. In fact, if accepted, Patterson would become Rangers’ record sale.

Sky Sports say the fee would be up to £16m, broken down into an initial payment of £12m and a further £4m in add-ons.

The Liverpool Echo had reported earlier on Sunday that a deal is “close” and that finding a deputy to captain Seamus Coleman at right-back had become a “priority” for the club.

Taking things further, The Sun have claimed a fee has actually been “agreed” between Everton and Rangers. They also back up that it will be well in excess of £10m, using the same figures as Sky. Confirmation of the transfer could arrive “in the next few days”.

Patterson would become Everton’s second signing of the January transfer window. The first was another full-back; Vitaliy Mykolenko arrived for the opposite side of defence.

Coleman had to deputise on the left, though, for Everton’s loss to Brighton on Sunday. Jonjoe Kenny played in his place at right-back.

But Rafael Benitez has been looking for an upgrade and now has Patterson firmly in his sights.

The 20-year-old has made just two starts in the Scottish Premiership so far this season. The most recent came on December 18th, in a win over Dundee United. Patterson is struggling to dislodge captain James Tavernier from the starting right-back berth.

His contract with Rangers runs until May 2024 after he signed a new deal 12 months ago. However, Everton look set to snap him up long before then.

Gerrard to battle Benitez over next transfer after Nathan Patterson

Everton may not be done after the potential addition of Patterson, either.

According to The Sun, Everton are interested in Burnley winger Dwight McNeil – but so is Patterson’s former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard for Aston Villa.

While the Clarets are said to be open to discussions, they have put the £40m price tag on McNeil as that is how highly he is regarded.

January is ex-Liverpool captain Gerrard’s first transfer window in charge of his new side, but McNeil has been on their radar since last summer.

They were reported to be preparing a move at that time. However, they splashed the cash on alternative attacking reinforcements.

Benitez’s side also lined him up in the previous window. They too made different transfer decisions, though.

Crystal Palace appear to be a new name in the battle. The report notes they would have to sell Wilfried Zaha to fund a move.

Therefore, it seems Villa and Everton are the more likely of the trio that Burnley anticipate bids from.

