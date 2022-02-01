Deadline day Everton arrival Donny van de Beek will take up an advanced role at his new club, according to Dutch football expert Peter Zwart.

Van de Beek was not afforded the opportunities he felt he would have gotten when he arrived at Manchester United in 2020. Indeed, the need for him to move on has been apparent for some time.

Many Premier League sides were chomping at the bit to land the Dutchman. It was Everton who completed the coup, on loan, and their midfield will be better for that.

Dutch journalist Peter Zwart, quoted by Sport Witness, feels van de Beek will be deployed in an advanced midfield role.

“If you look at that selection of Everton, you see Lampard is going to be the new manager there, well then I have to add things up,” he said.

“In the past, Lampard mostly played 4-2-3-1, he played different formations, but it was mostly 4-2-3-1 looking at the selections.

“So I think really, there is no other number 10, so basically if Lampard is going to play his favourite system, Donny van de Beek will be the 10.”

Van de Beek has played in an attacking-midfield role previously, mostly at Ajax. As such, he should certainly be comfortable in that position.

Lampard improving Everton in one day Not even a full day in the job and Lampard was on the case, making two signings.

However, the Toffees did go on to sign Dele Alli from Tottenham on a permanent deal after the former Ajax man.

The 25-year-old has been utilised as a No.10 for the majority of his career. As such, van de Beek will likely play in the same midfield, but in a deeper role, as an eight.

Van de Beek proud to be at Everton

The Dutch midfielder seemed ecstatic with his deadline day loan move to Goodison Park.

“Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team,” he said.

“I think it is a great club… there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.

“I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well.”

The Toffees will hope that the 24-year-old can bring quality to their side, and help them climb the table.

