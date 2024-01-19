Newcastle forced to rethink Everton pursuit with Arsenal target to command mammoth transfer fee

There remains interest in Amadou Onana in January, such as from Newcastle, but Everton would demand a big fee to let him go, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Onana’s been one of the most impressive defensive-midfielders in the Premier League this season, and a host of top clubs are reported to have taken notice. Manchester United and Arsenal are two of the biggest names on that list.

TEAMtalk revealed at the beginning of January that the Gunners had made an approach for him.

Nothing has come of that approach since, and sources now tell TEAMtalk that they’re being joined in their pursuit by Newcastle.

However, Everton would demand big fee to let go of Onana, and the Magpies are unlikely to pay out the sums required this month despite the fact they are indeed keen.

The Magpies have recently been priced out of a move for Dominic Solanke, as per reports, and with the Bournemouth striker having been valued by some at £50million, it’s no surprise Onana is a tough man for them to snare.

While sources have not given a fee for the Everton midfielder, previous estimates have put him between £70-90million.

As such, if Newcastle can’t afford Solanke at £50million, they certainly can’t afford Onana, though if they make some sales between now and the end of the window, it might not stay impossible.

Onana could command record fee

It remains to be seen if Arsenal or any other club will take the plunge in attempting to get Everton to sell up.

The club’s current record sale is that of Romelu Lukaku, who cost an initial £75million fee, with some add-ons then included on top of that.

Onana might well smash that if he’s at the higher end of the estimated fee.

He’s not the only man the Toffees are demanding a large fee for, with Jarrad Branthwaite set to command £100million or more amid big-club interest.

