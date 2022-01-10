Everton and Newcastle have been named as potential suitors for Ajax winger David Neres.

The 24-year-old, who mainly operates on the right flank, came through Sao Paulo’s academy before joining Ajax for €24million (£20m) in January 2017. Neres got off to an electric start in the Netherlands, registering three goals and three assists in his first eight Eredivisie outings.

The wide man took that form into the following campaign and became one of Ajax’s top players. In 2017-18, he hit an impressive 14 goals and 13 assists to truly declare himself in Europe.

As usual, Premier League clubs soon became linked with his signature, most notably Manchester United and Liverpool. But those links, as well as Neres’ frightening form, have dried up somewhat.

The seven-time Brazil international is struggling to hold down a starting spot under Erik ten Hag. He has only featured for a total of 18 minutes in Ajax’s last four league matches.

ten Hag can utilise Antony and Dusan Tadic on either wing, leaving little room for Neres in the starting eleven.

Sport Witness, who cite reports in France, claim a switch to England could finally be on the cards.

Everton and Newcastle are both keen to land Neres. They reckon they can get the best out of him amid his struggles in Amsterdam.

And one of those two sides could complete a deal for a cut-price fee. Neres was once valued at €70m (£58.3m), but is now available for just €20m (£16.6m).

The Toffees and Magpies will need to act fast, however. Shakhtar Donetsk are attempting to sign the player first and have already had a bid rejected by Ajax.

Everton man ‘agrees terms’ with Prem rival

Meanwhile, Everton left-back Lucas Digne has reportedly agreed terms with Aston Villa.

The Frenchman is eager to leave Goodison Park after a falling out with Rafa Benitez saw him lose his place in the team.

Everton have brought in Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv, allowing Digne to move on.

talkSPORT claim he has agreed personal terms with Villa and is willing to sign a long-term contract.

Steven Gerrard’s side are confident of completing a deal for £25m. This would see the Toffees earn £5m profit on Digne, whom they signed from Barcelona in 2018.

