England star Kieran Trippier reportedly wants to leave Newcastle United after falling down the pecking order at the club, with Everton keen on recruiting the experienced defender.

Right-back Trippier swapped Atletico Madrid for Newcastle in January 2022 for a fee of £12m plus add-ons, and since then he has gone on to be a fan favourite at St James’ Park.

In that time, the 33-year-old has captained the club, helped them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in decades, and made 92 appearances in all competitions.

However, the former Tottenham and Burnley star, who has scored four goals and notched 21 assists for the Magpies, was an unused substitute in Newcastle’s opening-day Premier League win over Southampton at the weekend.

Trippier – who was a regular for England in their run to the Euro 2024 final earlier this summer – watched the 1-0 victory from the bench as Tino Livramento started at right-back.

This could signal the end for the defender at Newcastle, with teammate Bruno Guimaraes skippering the side in his absence.

With Trippier into the autumn years of his career, he will want to play as much first-team football as he can – potentially paving the way for an exit before the transfer window shuts late on August 30.

Newcastle turned down interest from Bayern Munich in January but if another offer comes along, they may be more open to a transfer this time out.

The veteran, who signed a contract extension in January 2023 until the summer of 2025, could be made available for a bargain fee as he is in the last year of his current deal.

Everton eye Trippier move

Now, David Ornstein claims Trippier wants to leave the Toon and Everton are among the teams keen on signing him.

The Toffees are in need of defensive reinforcements as right-backs Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson are injured and Ashley Young is not getting any younger at 39.

The Merseyside outfit have limited finances and have held talks with Newcastle over a potential loan deal for Trippier.

Incidentally, the player himself has already said he would love to play for manager Sean Dyche again after working together at Burnley between 2012-15.

Back in 2019 when he was still at Tottenham, he said on Dyche: “He helped me a lot. I was still going out when I was younger – drinking – and I wasn’t looking after myself properly. He came in and sorted it all out. My career has totally changed. Burnley helped me get to where I am and I’ll never forget that.

“We were close when I was at Burnley and I would love to play for him again one day. We usually talk once every two weeks, just to keep each other updated on things.

“We’ve always stayed in contact, we’ve always had that kind of relationship. We’ve probably become even closer since I left. I’ll always be thankful to them. It would be nice to think that I could play for Burnley [again] one day.”

Dyche is a huge admirer of Trippier

It is clear that the feeling is mutual, going by comments Dyche – who has been at Everton since January 2023 – made back when he was in charge at Burnley in 2021.

“I’ve always made it clear that I don’t do favourites, apart from Kieran! I always tell everyone that and make sure they’re aware, he’s always been my favourite, he’s the one I don’t deny,” he said.

“We had a good relationship as manager and player, he was very popular [at Burnley] with the staff and his fellow teammates, everyone, not just me, and sometimes you just connect with players a little bit more than others, and I’ve always had a soft spot for him as a lad.

“I like him a lot, I know his family a little bit as well, and he was a good kid. He’s matured no end, taken on the challenge of playing for his country superbly well, and rounded himself into a thoroughly good professional.

“He’s had his fair share of challenges as well, on the way, but, joking apart, I always say to the lads, ‘I don’t have any favourites, apart from Kieran’, that’s a standard line.”