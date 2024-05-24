CA Talleres winger Ramon Sosa’s ‘dream’ is to play in the Premier League and he could get his wish amid interest from Everton, Newcastle and Chelsea.

The 24-year-old is considered to be one of the best players in the Argentinian top flight and will play for Paraguay in this year’s Copa America.

Sosa signed for Talleres in January last year and has already made 53 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals and making 13 assists in the process.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Everton have had the winger on their radar for some time but could face competition from Newcastle and Chelsea.

The Toffees will lose Arnaut Danjuma this summer now that his loan from Villarreal has ended and fellow loanee Jack Harrison will follow him out the exit door if an agreement isn’t reached with Leeds.

READ MORE: Newcastle transfers: Eddie Howe lines up incredible £160m double swoop for West Ham, Everton stars

This leaves a void in Sean Dyche’s squad and Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell is keen to fill it with Sosa, per reports.

The Merseyside club will have to focus on selling players before making any big additions. however, due to their ongoing financial issues.

TyC Sport claim that Sosa is expected to leave Talleres ‘in a matter of weeks’ and a number of clubs are vying for his signature.

Chelsea failed to convince Ramon Sosa in ‘talks’

The report states Sosa’s ‘destiny in Europe’ and Chelsea have already held talks over a potential deal. Talleres have an ‘agreement’ in place that he will be allowed to leave this summer if his £15.4m price tag is matched.

Sosa’s agent, Daniel Campos, recently revealed that Chelsea’s proposal didn’t convince Sosa.

“We spoke to Chelsea and they told us about that possibility [of a loan to partner club Strasbourg],” he said.

“The [Chelsea] sporting director told us that Ramon Sosa is not a priority, but there are other clubs interested.”

Chelsea look set to focus on other targets but that hasn’t dampened Sosa’s determination to make a move to the Premier League.

“We remain firmly committed to one of the clubs moving forward in the coming days. The player has a dream of the Premier League, and we have been working on it for years,” Campos added.

Everton and Newcastle are reportedly ‘in the mix’ for Sosa’s signing and it will be interesting to see if either club launch a concrete offer for him in the coming weeks.

His agent also represents Miguel Almiron, so that could give the Magpies an advantage in the race.

If Sosa can replicate the numbers he’s achieved in Argentina in the Premier League, he could prove to be a valuable addition for either club.

EURO PAPER TALK: Tottenham, Newcastle in major scrap to land €70m Leipzig standout; Bayern Munich open to selling SEVEN top stars