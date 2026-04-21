Everton are actively looking to bring in at least one new midfielder this summer, and with David Moyes already having several options in the position, the strategy could have ramifications for talented youngster Harrison Armstrong.

Armstrong, 19, is a product of Everton’s academy and is considered one of their most exciting prospects to have broken through in recent years.

A well-placed source previously described the versatile midfielder to me as the Toffees’ ‘golden boy’, having shown exciting potential from a young age.

The teenager made his senior Everton debut in August 2024. He was sent out on loan to Preston North End at the start of this season, where he stood out and was one of their best players, before being recalled to add depth to Moyes’ squad in January.

After being recalled, Armstrong featured in seven consecutive Premier League games for Everton – at times out of position as a winger – starting six of those, and put in some excellent performances.

However, with Armstrong facing competition for minutes from the likes of James Garner, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Tim Iroegbunam and Merlin Rohl, he has not been named in the squad for Everton’s last two matches – something sources say was a ‘selection’ decision rather than due to any injury.

Now, with Everton planning to add to their midfield options further, Moyes faces a big decision on what to do with the midfielder next season.

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Everton and Harrison Armstrong – loan or keep?

TEAMtalk revealed in an update yesterday how Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, who was recently handed the Championship Player of the Season Award, is a player Everton have scouted for a ‘long’ time, with a summer transfer under consideration.

And as my colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed in a new report today, Hackney is joined on the Toffees’ shortlist by Venezia midfielder Issa Doumbia.

The interest in Doumbia stems from Everton’s owners, The Friedkin Group, and Roma, the other club under their umbrella, have also been alerted to the 22-year-old.

But this raises the question – what would Armstrong’s 2026/27 season look like if Everton were to bring in another new midfielder?

The Toffees still have hugely high hopes for Armstrong, and he has recently penned a contract until 2028, so a sale is considered highly unlikely.

However, another loan move could hand Armstrong the chance to play regularly again, if his route to the starting XI is still blocked.

Preston, who were delighted with the youngster’s contributions in the first half of this season, would jump at the chance to bring him back to Deepdale – but competition for his signature is inevitable.

It will be interesting to see whether Armstrong remains out of Moyes’ squad this season or forces his way back in, as that may provide a clue on what the club’s plans for him for next term look like.

There are many who believe Armstrong is ready to play a key role for Everton’s first team now, and Moyes personally is a big fan. But if he stays on the sidelines, that would be detrimental to his development.

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