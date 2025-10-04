Everton have big decisions to make for their clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday, with the Toffees forced to line up without key star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and David Moyes has five options to fill the void.

The 27-year-old has been an important player since his £28m (including add-ons) move from Chelsea in the summer, but he has been suspended for the Palace clash.

Dewsbury-Hall isn’t available due to picking up five yellow cards in six Premier League games – though the last two of those cautions were highly questionable.

The midfielder and Moyes have both complained publicly about the decisions and the PGMOL accepted that the last two yellow cards, which came against Liverpool and West Ham, shouldn’t have been awarded.

However, clubs are not able to appeal suspensions resulting from too many yellow cards and now Moyes has a conundrum on his hands with regards to who starts in the attacking midfield position.

The most obvious choice would be to bring in Charly Alcaraz in a straight swap for Dewsbury-Hall. The 22-year-old has made one Premier League start this term and has come off the bench in three other games. His best position is as an attacking midfielder, though he has featured on the right and left-wing, too.

Alcaraz also has previous against Palace, having scored the winner in their 2-1 victory over them last season, at Selhurst Park. That could help convince Moyes to give him the nod, but he has other options to consider, too…

Moyes could unleash Grealish in new role for Everton

The next three options for the attacking midfield position would involve Tyler Dibling being handed his full Premier League debut for Everton by Moyes.

Dibling, 19, who was signed from Southampton for £40m (incl. add-ons) over the summer, played as an attacking midfielder frequently in the Saints’ youth sides and featured their six times during his senior career at St Mary’s.

The England Under-19s international showed positive flashes when he came off the bench against West Ham on Monday night and Moyes could hand him a start in the No 10 role on Sunday.

However, Dibling’s best position is undoubtedly on the right-wing, and should Moyes opt to start him there, Jack Grealish or Iliman Ndiaye could be moved into attacking midfield instead.

Grealish, 30, has made 122 appearances as an attacking midfielder during his career, notching 18 goals and 24 assists in the process, so he is certainty no stranger to the position.

Ndiaye, 25, has played in the No 10 role 35 times in his career (twice for Everton), scoring eight goals and laying on two assists.

The final option for Moyes is to hand Dwight McNeil his first Premier League start, putting him in at No 10.

McNeil performed well in that position during Sean Dyche’s time in charge of the Toffees, making 10 appearances in the position for the Toffees, with three goals and three assists.

But the 25-year-old’s performance against Wolves in the Carabao Cup last week was poor, so it would be a surprise to see him given the nod by Moyes.

My preference would be for Grealish to start in the middle, with Ndiaye on the left-wing and Dibling on the right. It will be interesting to see how Moyes lines up in what promises to be a very tough game against Palace, who haven’t lost in 19 games.

