In a bold new chapter for Everton, their new owners are laying out an aggressive blueprint to transform the Toffees into a Premier League powerhouse, and TEAMtalk understands a busy January transfer window could be on the horizon.

Following a takeover by The Friedkin Group in December 2024, the new regime is committed to sustained investment in infrastructure and talent, aiming to elevate the club from its recent struggles to consistent top-half contention and eventual European qualification.

The owners view Everton’s current setup as a “solid foundation,” ripe for expansion. “We’re not starting from scratch,” is a sentiment repeated by sources. “This is a club with deep roots, passionate fans, and untapped potential. Our plan is to build methodically – stabilize in the top half, then push for Europe.”

This optimism stems from Everton’s storied history, including nine league titles and five FA Cups, a legacy the new owners intend to revive after years of financial woes and relegation battles under previous stewardship.

Central to their strategy is a proactive transfer policy modelled on high-profile acquisitions like Tyler Dibling and Jack Grealish.

Dibling, the promising young winger snatched from Southampton, represents the club’s focus on nurturing emerging talent, while Grealish’s blockbuster loan move from Manchester City underscores their ambition to lure established stars.

“These signings are the template,” the source added. “We want the best and brightest – players who can ignite the club and drive growth.”

By blending youth with experience, Everton aims to create a squad capable of challenging the elite, much like Newcastle United’s post-takeover resurgence. However, as Geordie fans know all too well, football’s path is fraught with obstacles. “There will be bumps,” sources acknowledge, but they believe Everton is now positioned to “push on and reclaim its former glory.”

Everton ‘working on targets’ for January window – sources

Everton’s early form this season has fuelled confidence. Sitting fifth in the Premier League with six points from nine the Toffees look comfortable.

David Moyes has provided stability, giving hope for a stress-free campaign and a platform to accelerate next term.

Looking ahead, the club isn’t resting on its laurels. Sources haven’t ruled out January reinforcements, with recruiters “always working on targets” to bolster depth.

Contract extensions are also a priority: Jordan Pickford’s heroics in goal, James Garner’s midfield dynamism, James Tarkowski’s defensive solidity, and Vitaliy Mykolenko’s reliability at left-back make them cornerstones.

As TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson reported, the club are working on new deals for the quartet and securing their futures would signal long-term intent.

As Everton fans dare to dream again, the new owners’ vision give hope of a a return to the big time.

With smart spending and strategic planning, the Blues could soon be back among England’s footballing aristocracy, proving that patience and ambition can rewrite even the most challenging narratives.

IN FOCUS: Everton’s signings under The Friedkin Group so far