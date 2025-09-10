Following a busy and largely successful summer transfer window, Everton have shifted their focus to securing the futures of key players, with Jordan Pickford among four stars in line to be given new contracts.

The atmosphere around Everton is very different this season. David Moyes and his recruitment team have revitalised the squad with some top-level players, worthy of playing in their spectacular new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey.

New additions Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have performed particularly well, with Grealish notching four assists in three games so far – the most assists of any player in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues so far.

Other signings, such as Tyler Dibling, Thierno Barry, and Merlin Rohl, are all young players with high ceilings, showing Everton’s long-term vision regarding transfers.

Everton currently sit fifth in the Premier League, which will undoubtedly please their new owners, The Friedkin Group, who want the club to return to European football as soon as possible.

The Toffees’ hierarchy plan to invest further in the squad in January, but also key to their plans is tying down their most important players to new contracts.

BBC Sport and other outlets revealed last week that Everton are set to open talks with their 31-year-old goalkeeper Pickford over a new contract, and TEAMtalk understands that all parties are confident that an agreement will be reached.

Jordan Pickford remains one of Europe’s best goalkeepers

The England No 1’s current deal expires in 2027 and as per the report, the ‘hope’ is that he will see out the rest of his career with Everton.

Pickford has arguably been Everton’s most important player in a turbulent few years for the club, making countless fantastic saves in big moments to earn vital points during their recent relegation dog fights.

Pickford kept the second-most clean sheets in the Premier League last season, and the joint-second-most in the 2023/24 campaign.

The shot stopper has started this term well, too, saving a penalty and keeping a clean sheet in Everton’s 2-0 win over Brighton – the first competitive game at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Pickford remains Thomas Tuchel’s first choice keeper for England and he will likely be between the sticks for the Three Lions at the World Cup next year.

While the former Sunderland star hasn’t always been given the praise he deserves in the media, I, and other Evertonians will tell you that Pickford is one of the best keepers in Europe.

Everton simply would not be in the position they are now without him, and tying him down to a new deal will ensure they have a top-class player in a key position for years to come.

Pickford is happy and settled in Merseyside. He has no intention of leaving Everton, and the expectation is that he will pen fresh terms.

Everton to open talks with three more stars

Everton are also planning contract talks with three more players whose deals expire at the end of this season.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton set to offer James Garner a new contract, after the 24-year-old has impressed in the early stages of the campaign.

Garner has been forced to play out-of-position as a left-back twice this term but performed admirably, and put in a good performance back in midfield in Everton’s 3-2 win over Wolves.

Moyes values the ex-Manchester United man highly, recently telling Evertontv: “I think Jimmy’s form at the moment is up there with some of the best I’ve seen around the country at the moment. So, let’s hope that’s recognised.”

Meanwhile, Everton are also keen to tie 26-year-old left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko down to a new contract, along with 32-year-old centre-back and vice-captain James Tarkowski.

Talks with the trio are expected to ramp up in the coming weeks, but Everton’s main focus right now is tying Pickford down to a new long-term deal.

IN FOCUS: Pickford’s importance to Everton